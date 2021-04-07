Gisella – You Will be Stripped of Everything

Our Lady to April 6th, 2021:

My daughter, thank you for having welcomed me into your heart; I can feel that you would like to help all those who have needs, but sometimes it becomes difficult. You must only say simple words to them, but ones that can make them understand what the best solution is for these times: place your sufferings, your fears at the feet of my Son, but with your heart and in prayer.

Children, if you knew how precious you are in His eyes… but you must pray, pray much. My children, do not be afraid of the times that will come, as long as you are faithful to Him: then nothing will disturb you. Children, conversion is urgent, because time is over; do not be attracted to the things of the world, because soon you will be stripped of everything, but you will be able to have joy and serenity with God’s help alone. Children, do not let yourselves be deceived by the words of the evil one who finds solutions for you that are easy but dangerous for your souls. My beloveds, viruses will continue to spread as cruelly as the devil himself, but Jesus alone can be your salvation. Pray for the Church, where confusion will cause her pillars to collapse. Love each other and unite, testifying to the love of God; be true Apostles. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.