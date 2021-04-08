Luz – Conversion is Personal

St. Michael the Archangel to on April 6th, 2021:

People of God: I bless you with my faithfulness towards the Most Holy Trinity. Children of the Most High: I come to call you to conversion. Conversion is personal… Decision is personal… The will to give up acts contrary to the good of the soul is personal… Attitude and disposition are personal… The willpower to cut out negative thoughts, laziness, tiredness, routine, as well as the willpower for obedience, is personal… At the same time, within personal decisions is the desire to walk in faith and with certainty, transforming them into an opportunity for offering up daily thorns with love, and transforming them into an opportunity for diminishing personal faults and for coming closer to meeting Our Lord and King Jesus Christ.

Not looking out for yourselves, but to the good of your neighbor, leads you more quickly along the path of conversion; loving those who do not love you, who do not understand you, is of personal benefit. You have not been called to live out the Faith in isolation, but to share it with your brothers and sisters, being testimonies of Divine Love, testimonies of fraternity, seeking the common good, being those who, protected by Our Lord and King Jesus Christ, bring personal faith to the community and make the path of their brothers and sisters more bearable, while at the same time conveying the desire that all would attain conversion.

At this time the search for conversion is imperative. It is a necessity; as water or food are for the physical body, so is conversion for the spiritual organism. (cf. Acts 3:19)As human beings it is essential that you seriously analyze, go more deeply into, and be aware of the truth that is currently being hidden from you, and of reality in which you find yourselves, so that you might prepare objectively for the onslaughts of evil.You have already been warned about what is to come, yet even so, you are not reacting according to the urgency of the moment. The great powers are moving towards participation in a confrontation that will culminate in the Third World War, which is why personal peace is so necessary, so that you would make a difference by being people who are bearers of Divine Love.

Coastal areas will suffer from the rising of water upon the land. The earth will shake. All creation recognizes the fulfilment of what has been predicted and which the children of God have rejected. People of God, remain within the column on the march, forming a strong, impenetrable wall, trusting in the Most Holy Trinity and in Maternal Protection. Evil does not wait, while the People of God are tireless in seeking excuses for not fulfilling what Heaven asks of them. Look at present reality objectively. Until when is humanity going to remain in submission?

Pray, pray for Argentina: the people are in danger.

Pray, pray for Brazil: it will suffer severely.

Pray, pray for the United States, Italy and Russia: they will suffer severely.

As God’s People, remain within the true Magisterium of the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Pay attention to the reaction of nature throughout the Earth. Confusion is growing; maintain a firm faith — strengthen it constantly, do not be passive, do not allow yourselves to be confused as the rest of humanity is confused. Keep yourselves on constant alert. Do not allow them to seal you with the microchip: it will be imposed on humanity. Keep in mind that you will have to be strong and firm in the Faith to refuse to acquire what you need, and to save your souls. Be creatures of good.

I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

