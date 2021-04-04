Christ is Risen, Alleluia!

 

From all of us at

Countdown to the Kingdom

we thank you for your love, prayers and support.

May the love and power of the Risen Jesus

fill you, surround you, and guard you and your families.

 

You are loved!

…and the Resurrection is proof that this Love

will never die, never exhaust Itself,

never say never to those who seek

Him who is Love Itself.

 

Jesus is Lord!

He is Risen, indeed!

Posted in From Our Contributors, Messages.