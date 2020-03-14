Why Marco Ferrari?

In 1992, Marco Ferrari began meeting with friends to pray the Rosary on Saturday evenings. On March 26, 1994 he heard a voice saying “Little son, write!” “Marco, dear son, do not be afraid, I am [your] Mother, write for all your brothers and sisters”. The first apparition of the “Mother of Love” as a 15-16 year-old girl, occurred in July 1994; the following year, Marco was entrusted with private messages for Pope John Paul II and the Bishop of Brescia, which he duly transmitted. He also received 11 secrets concerning the world, Italy, apparitions in the world, the return of Jesus, the Church and the Third Secret of Fatima.

From 1995 to 2005, Marco had visible stigmata during Lent and relived the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday. Several other scientifically unexplained phenomena have also been observed in Paratico, including the lacrimation of an image of the “Mother of Love” in the presence of 18 witnesses in 1999, as well as two eucharistic miracles in 2005 and 2007, the second taking place on the apparition hill with over 100 people present. While an investigative commission was established in 1998 by Bishop of Brescia Bruno Foresti, the Church has never taken an official position on the apparitions, although Marco‘s prayer group has been allowed to meet in a church in the diocese.

Marco Ferrari had three meetings with Pope John Paul II, five with Benedict XVI and three with Pope Francis; with official Church support, the Association of Paratico has founded an extensive international network of “Oases of the Mother of Love” (children’s hospitals, orphanages, schools, aid for lepers, prisoners, drug addicts…). Their banner was recently blessed by Pope Francis.

Marco continues to receive messages on the fourth Sunday of each month, the content of which is strongly convergent with many other credible prophetic sources.

Further information: http://mammadellamore.it/inglese.htm

http://www.oasi-accoglienza.org/