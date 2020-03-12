Why Valeria Copponi?

Valeria's Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage. There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up. He then presented her to Our Lady, who said, “You will be my cenacle”—a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy. These meetings, at which Valeria delivered her messages, were first held twice monthly on Wednesdays, then weekly at the request of Jesus, whom she says that she saw at the church of Sant'Ignazio in connection with a meeting with the American Jesuit, Fr. Robert Faricy. Valeria's calling has been confirmed by various supernatural healings, including one from multiple sclerosis, which also involved the miraculous water at Collevalenza, the 'Italian Lourdes' and home to the Spanish nun, Mother Speranza di Gesù (1893-1983), currently up for beatification.

It was Fr. Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle. The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.

The following is from Valeria Copponi’s own words, as they are stated on her website and translated from the Italian: http://gesu-maria.net/. Another English translation can be found at her English site here: http://keepwatchwithme.org/?p=22

“I am an instrument Jesus uses to make us taste his Word for our times. While I am not worthy of this, I accept with great fear and responsibility this great gift, handing myself over totally to His Divine Will. This extraordinary charism is called “locutions.” This involves interior words that come, not from the mind in the form of thoughts, but from the heart, as if a voice “spoke” them from within.

When I begin to write (let us say, under dictation), I am not aware of the sense of the whole. Only at the end, when rereading, do I understand the meaning of the entirety of the words “dictated” to me more or less quickly in a theological language that I do not understand. Initially, the thing at which I marveled the most was this “clean” writing without deletions or corrections, more perfect and more exact than an ordinary dictation, without any fatigue on my part; all comes out smoothly. But we know that the Spirit blows where and when He wills, and so with great humility and acknowledging that without Him we can do nothing, we dispose ourselves to listen to the Word, Who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”

Messages from Valeria Copponi

Valeria – Never Doubt My Presence

March 25, 2021
A little while longer, evil will finish.
Valeria – Imitate the Holy Family

March 18, 2021
We were attacked by the powerful too.
Valeria – Make Reparation for These Offenses

March 11, 2021
In return, you will have conversions among those dear to you.
Valeria – Help Me

March 4, 2021
Your minds no longer benefit from the Light.
Valeria – The Times are Fast Approaching

February 25, 2021
Prepare yourselves.
Valeria – The Ancient Serpent is Using Falsehood

February 18, 2021
In temptation turn immediately to prayer
February 12, 2021
Practical advice from Our Lady.
Valeria – Entrust Yourselves to Me

February 4, 2021
Do not trust politicians or lesser figures.
Valeria – I am He Who Is!

January 28, 2021
Your Mother will guide you to salvation.
Valeria – I Want You to be Joyful

January 21, 2021
Smile, because of your salvation.
Valeria – You Knew These Times Were Coming

January 14, 2021
Be calm, pray, and praise God.
Valeria – Before Long…

January 6, 2021
...you will experience the greatest joy.
Valeria – Prayer and Suffering

December 31, 2020
What is of the world will no longer suffice for you.
Valeria – Trusting God’s Word

December 24, 2020
May My birth be your re-birth.
Valeria – I am Suffering so Much

December 17, 2020
Justice approaches with great strides.
Valeria – Time is Pressing

December 11, 2020
...now that you have lost your freedom.
Valeria – You are Severely Tested

December 6, 2020
I am ready to protect you.
Valeria – Jesus Will Soon Return

November 27, 2020
But first, trials will appear suddenly...
Valeria – Surrender Without Hesitation

November 20, 2020
The darkness does not change God's ways.
Valeria – Suffering Helps to Reflect

November 13, 2020
Decide to do good and win.
Valeria – The Time Has Come

October 29, 2020
No one will be able to say:  "I did not know".
Valeria – Never Have I Been So Close

October 22, 2020
Entrust yourselves to me.
Valeria – Prayer Distinguishes My Children

October 15, 2020
Recite the "Creed" with your heart.
Valeria – Look Ahead

October 11, 2020
No one can take eternal life from you.
Valeria – I Am Not the One Punishing

October 1, 2020
You bring it upon yourselves.
Valeria Copponi – Take Life Seriously

May 15, 2020
You are no longer managing to find time for Jesus.
Valeria Copponi – Your Preoccupations Aren’t from God

April 30, 2020
Do not waste any more time with negative news.
Valeria Copponi – I Have Come to Comfort You

April 11, 2020
I am with you, I love you and will not abandon even the most disobedient child.
Valeria Copponi – Return Home

April 3, 2020
The trials for you at this moment are a warning that, for all of you, something will change. 
Valeria Copponi – One alone is Creator

March 25, 2020
Yes, my children, “Maranatha.” Pray – pray – pray and my Son will not make himself wait for much longer.
Valeria Copponi – Your Faith Will Save You

March 25, 2020
The world in this moment is in confusion...
Valeria Copponi – You are in the Times

March 25, 2020
You are in the “times”...
Valeria Copponi – Death Must Not Conjure Up Fear

March 25, 2020
Death must not conjure up all this fear, because your God has created you for eternal life.
Valeria Copponi – Put on Your Armor

March 25, 2020
POSTED ONFEBRUARY 19, 2020 Mary, Mother of Victory Peace be with you! I am your Mother, who comes from heaven...
Valeria Copponi – Believe in the Power of Prayer

March 25, 2020
Posted on February 12, 2020, from Your God: My dearest children, if you are here, it is because I have...
My Mother Weeps for You

March 25, 2020
So many are the signs that I send you, but neither with gifts nor with calamities do many of you want to understand.
Valeria Copponi – Use Often My Weapon

March 25, 2020
Posted on January 29, 2020, fromMary, She Who Will Win: My dear children, I bring you the blessings of my...
Valeria Copponi – Only He Will Give You Strength

March 25, 2020
Posted on January 22, 2020, from Jesus, He Who Is My daughter, write: I am He who will return among...
Valeria Copponi – He Wants to Heal Our Wounds

March 25, 2020
Posted on January 15, 2020, from Merciful Jesus It is I, dear children, your Jesus of mercy. You have such...
Valeria Copponi – Sheep Without a Shepherd

March 25, 2020
Posted on January 8, 2020, from Mary, Sent by the Son: My dearest children, today my cenacle is turned in...
Valeria Copponi – Entrusted to the Divine Heart of Jesus

March 25, 2020
Posted on January 2, 2020, from Your Heavenly Mother: My such beloved children, entrust your families to the divine heart...
