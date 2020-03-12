Why Pedro Regis?

Visionary of Our Lady of Anguera

With 4921 messages allegedly received by Pedro Regis since 1987, the body of material associated with the purported apparitions of Our Lady of Anguera in Brazil is extremely substantial. It has attracted the attention of specialist writers such as the well-known Italian journalist Saverio Gaeta, and has lately been the subject of a book-length study by researcher Annarita Magri. At first glance, the messages may appear repetitive (an accusation also frequently levelled at those in Medjugorje) in terms of their consistent emphasis on certain central themes: the necessity to devote one's life wholly to God, faithfulness to the True Magisterium of the Church, the importance of prayer, the Scriptures and the Eucharist. However, when considered over a longer span, the Anguera messages touch on a wide variety of subjects containing nothing incompatible with Church teachings or approved private revelations.

The position of the Church towards the Anguera apparitions is understandably one of caution; as with Zaro di Ischia, a commission has been established for the purposes of evaluation. However, it should be said that the position of Msgr. Zanoni, the current Archbishop of Feira de Santana, with diocesan responsibility for Anguera, is broadly supportive, as can be seen from this short interview (in Portuguese with Italian sub-titles): Click here

And Archbishop Zanoni has appeared publicly in Anguera alongside Pedro Regis, and blessing pilgrims.

It should be obvious that the content of these messages cannot have a demonic origin because of their strict theological orthodoxy. It is true that the influential Canadian Dominican François-Marie Dermine has accused Pedro Regis in the Italian Catholic media of receiving the messages by "automatic writing.” The seer, himself, has rebutted this hypothesis directly and convincingly (click here). To view Pedro sharing The messages he has received, click here.

On closer inspection of the opinions of Fr. Dermine with respect to the general question of contemporary private revelation, it quickly becomes apparent that he has a theological a priori against any prophecy (such as the writings of Fr. Stefano Gobbi) and considers the coming of an Era of Peace a heretical view. As for the possibility that Pedro Regis could have invented nearly 5000 messages over a period of nearly 33 years, it has to be asked what possible motivation he could have for doing so. In particular, how could Pedro Regis have imagined the extensive message #458, which he received publicly while kneeling for nearly two hours on November 2, 1991? And how could he have written it down onto over 130 sheets of paper numbered in advance, with the message stopping perfectly at the end of page 130? Pedro Regis, himself, was also unaware of the meaning of some of the theological terms employed in the message. It is estimated that around 8000 witnesses were present, including TV journalists, because Our Lady of Anguera had promised the previous day to give a "sign" to skeptics.