Pedro Regis on the Era of Peace

I want to make you saints for the glory of the reign of God. Open your hearts! Very soon the world will be transformed into a new world, without hate or violence. The world will be a new garden and all will live happily. (October 8, 1988)

Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana Soldo on the Era of Peace

The apparitions at Medjugorje have become among the most famous and abundantly fruitful Marian Apparitions in history. One of the seers, Mirjana, published a book, the very title of which speaks of the Era of Peace. Entitled My Heart Will Triumph, we see in it the following:

