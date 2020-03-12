Why the Visionaries of Our Lady of Medjugorje?

Medjugorje is one of the most visited “active" apparition sites in the world. In May of 2017, a commission established by Pope Benedict XVI and chaired by Cardinal Camillo Ruini concluded its investigation into the apparitions. The commission overwhelmingly voted in favor of recognizing the supernatural nature of the first seven apparitions. In December of that year, Pope Frances lifted a moratorium on diocesan organized pilgrimages, essentially elevating Medjugorje to shrine status. Vatican envoy Archbishop Henryk Hoser was also appointed by the pope to oversee the care of pilgrims there, declaring in July 2018 that the little village is "a source of grace for the whole world.” In a personal conversation with Bishop Pavel Hnilica, Pope John Paul II stated, "Medjugorje is a continuation, an extension of Fatima.” To date, the apparitions and accompanying graces have produced over four hundred documented healings, hundreds of vocations to the priesthood, thousands of ministries worldwide, and countless and often dramatic conversions.

