Fr. Dolindo – Purification is Mercy, is Necessary

Servant of God Dolindo Ruotolo of Naples, Italy (1882-1970), was a miracle worker and a mouthpiece of the Holy Spirit. He offered himself as a victim soul for mankind and was completely paralyzed for the last ten years of his life. He is a candidate for beatification and the Catholic Church has granted him the title “Servant of God.” This humble priest had extraordinary communications with Jesus throughout his heroic life, which was totally devoted to God and Mother Mary. He referred to himself as “the Madonna’s little old man,” and the Rosary was his constant companion. Padre Pio once said to him, “The whole of paradise is in your soul.”
Fr. “Dolindo’s” name means “Pain,” and his life was rife with it. As a child, a teenager, a seminarian, and a priest, he experienced humiliation, the realization of prophetic words from a bishop who told him, “You will be a martyr, but in your heart, not with your blood.”
In his profound humility, Fr. Dolindo was able to hear the words of God. Even with his life so hidden, he was one of the great prophets of the last century. On a postcard, he wrote to Bishop Hnilica in 1965 that a new John would rise out of Poland with heroic steps to break the chains beyond the boundaries imposed by communist tyranny. This prophecy was realized in the papacy of St. Pope John Paul II.
In his tremendous suffering, Fr. Dolindo became more and more a child of God who lived in complete self-offering to the Divine Father. “I am totally poor, a poor nothing. My strength is my prayer, my leader is the will of God, which I let take me by the hand. My security over the uneven path is the heavenly mother, Mary.”
Of the many words Jesus spoke to Fr. Dolindo is the treasure of His teaching regarding our total abandonment to God, which has been partitioned into a novena for frequent prayer. In this novena, Jesus speaks directly to our hearts. As you will see from His words, much of what Our Lord wants seems to fly in the face of normal human inclination and reason. We can only rise to this level of thinking through the grace of God and the help of the Holy Spirit. But when we do as the prayer says, when we open our hearts and close our eyes in trust and ask Jesus to “Take care of it,” He will.
Our Lady to Servant of God Dolindo Ruotolo (1882-1970) in 1921:
|The text was written in 1921 but only published after his death in the book Cosi ho visto l’Immaculota (Thus I saw the Immaculate), This volume takes the form of 31 letters – one for each day of the month of May – written to some of the Neapolitan mystic’s spiritual daughters while he was in Rome being “interrogated” by the Holy Office. It is clear that Don Dolindo regarded the writing as supernaturally inspired by an illumination from Our Lady, who speaks here in the first person.