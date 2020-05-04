Heede – I am coming! I am at the door!

In these approved apparitions under the title of Our Lady, Queen of the Universe, the Blessed Virgin began appearing in 1937 in Heede, Germany to four girls. According to the International Marian Research Institute at the University of Dayton:

“The Heede apparition appears to be a follow up on the Fatima event and promotes its message (it is deplored that mankind had ignored the Fatima messages). Apparitions of other holy persons are reported (Jesus himself and the “angel of justice”). … The seers were reportedly told of a coming “minor judgment.” It was only after wonderful cures occurred that the parish priests and other clergy supported the seers… The bishop of Osnabrück at the time the apparitions commenced, appointed a new parish priest who declared that there are “undeniable proofs of the seriousness and authenticity of these manifestations.””

Later, in 1945, Jesus appeared to the same seers with His own revelations, exhorting obedience to the earlier messages of His mother, and adding :

I am coming! I am at the door! My love has planned this action before the creation of the world… The world lies in dense darkness. This generation would deserve to be wiped out; but I wish to show Myself merciful… I am coming Myself and I will manifest My will… The things that will come shall surpass by far what happened. The Mother of God, My mother, and the Angels will take part in it. Hell by now believes itself certain of victory, but I will take it away… I am coming, and with Me, peace shall come. I will build my Kingdom with a small number of elect. This Kingdom will come suddenly, sooner than what one thinks. I will make My light shine, which to some will be blessing and to others darkness. Humanity will recognize My love and My power.