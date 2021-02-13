Jennifer – Beads of Light

Our Lord Jesus to on February 9th, 2021:

My Child I desire for you to tell the world that, beginning this Thursday in honor of My Mother when she announced herself as the Immaculate Conception for everyone, to pray a Rosary in her honor. I desire for this Rosary to be said each First Saturday for the next nine months. Every bead that is recited is a bead of light that will begin to pierce the darkness [of] this earth. And it will begin to heal this world from the despair that has overcome so many. Now go forth for I Am Jesus, and do not lose hope, for it is My Mercy and Justice that will prevail.

On January 21st, 2021:

My Child, be at peace and do not lose hope for the eagle is about to take flight. Many ask why I did not answer their prayers; many seek to question My true existence. My Child, if I answered prayers in the manner in which mankind interpreted, then it would fail to reveal the many faces of evil. Many have prayed and continue to, for it is through prayer that the soul begins to recognize the deception that is in front of them. The conscience responds when faith and trust work together. Listen, listen to the words that I have given you during these times that I have come and placed these words on your heart, that I have spoken […] to you. I never abandon My Faithful Children. All that has been concealed is being pierced by the light, for I Am Jesus. And be at peace, for My Mercy and Justice will prevail.

The Church has always attributed particular efficacy to this prayer, entrusting to the Rosary, to its choral recitation and to its constant practice, the most difficult problems. At times when Christianity itself seemed under threat, its deliverance was attributed to the power of this prayer, and Our Lady of the Rosary was acclaimed as the one whose intercession brought salvation. Today I willingly entrust to the power of this prayer… the cause of peace in the world and the cause of the family. —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Rosarium Virginis Mariae, n. 39; vatican.va