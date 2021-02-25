Luisa – Divine Protection

Our Lord to Servant of God on May 18th, 1915:

Jesus revealed to Luisa His great suffering “because of the grave evils that the creatures suffer and will suffer,” He said, adding “but I must give Justice Its rights.” However, He then spoke of how He will safeguard those who “live in the Divine Will”:

How I grieve! How I grieve!

And He bursts into sobs. But who can say everything? Now, as I was in this state, my sweet Jesus, in order to somehow calm my fears and frights, told me:

My daughter, courage. It is true that great will be the tragedy, but know that I will have regard for the souls who live from my Will, and for the places where these souls are. Just as the kings of the earth have their own courts and quarters in which they keep safe in the midst of dangers and among the fiercest enemies — since their strength is such that while the enemies destroy other places, they do not dare to look at that point for fear of being defeated — in the same way, I too, King of Heaven, have my quarters and my courts on earth. These are the souls who live in my Volition, in whom I live; and the court of Heaven crowds round them. The strength of my Will keeps them safe, rendering the bullets cold, and driving back the fiercest enemies. My daughter, why do the Blessed themselves remain safe and fully happy even when they see that the creatures suffer and that the earth is in flames? Exactly because they live completely in my Will. Know that I put the souls who live completely from my Will on earth in the same condition as the Blessed. Therefore, live in my Will and fear nothing. Even more, in these times of human carnage, not only do I want you to live in my Will, but to live also among your brothers — between Me and them. You will hold Me tightly, sheltered from the offenses that creatures send Me. As I give you the gift of my Humanity and of all that I suffered, while you keep Me sheltered, you will give to your brothers my Blood, my wounds, my thorns — my merits for their salvation.

Several years later, Jesus also said to Luisa:

You must know that I always love My children, My beloved creatures, I would turn Myself inside out so as not to see them struck; so much so, that in the gloomy times that are coming, I have placed them all in the hands of my Celestial Mother — to Her have I entrusted them, that she may keep them for Me under her safe mantle. I will give her all those whom she will want; even death will have no power over those who will be in the custody of My Mother.

Now, while He was saying this, my dear Jesus showed me, with facts, how the Sovereign Queen descended from Heaven with an unspeakable majesty, and a tenderness fully maternal; and She went around in the midst of creatures, throughout all nations, and she marked her dear children and those who were not to be touched by the scourges. Whomever my Celestial Mother touched, the scourges had no power to touch those creatures. Sweet Jesus gave to His Mother the right to bring to safety whomever she pleased. How moving it was to see the Celestial Empress going around to all places of the world, taking creatures in her maternal hands, holding them close to her breast, hiding them under her mantle, so that no evil could harm those whom her maternal goodness kept in her custody, sheltered and defended. Oh! if all could see with how much love and tenderness the Celestial Queen performed this office, they would cry of consolation and would love she who so much loves us. —June 6th, 1935

In the approved apparitions to Elizabeth Kindelmann, Our Lord confirmed His predilection that Our Lady would be a refuge for His People:

My Mother is Noah’s Ark… —The Flame of Love, p. 109; Imprimatur from Archbishop Charles Chaput

…the Blessed Virgin’s salutary influence on men… flows forth from the superabundance of the merits of Christ, rests on His mediation, depends entirely on it, and draws all its power from it. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 970

Related Reading:

The Crown of Sanctity by Daniel O’Connor, on the Revelations of Jesus to the Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta (or, for a much shorter version of the same material, see The Crown of History). An excellent, must-read resource to answer your questions about “living in the Divine Will.”

The Refuge for Our Times

True Sonship

The Single Will