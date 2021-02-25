Luisa – Divine Protection

Our Lord to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta on May 18th, 1915:
Jesus revealed to Luisa His great suffering “because of the grave evils that the creatures suffer and will suffer,” He said, adding “but I must give Justice Its rights.” However, He then spoke of how He will safeguard those who “live in the Divine Will”:
How I grieve! How I grieve!
And He bursts into sobs. But who can say everything? Now, as I was in this state, my sweet Jesus, in order to somehow calm my fears and frights, told me:
My daughter, courage. It is true that great will be the tragedy, but know that I will have regard for the souls who live from my Will, and for the places where these souls are. Just as the kings of the earth have their own courts and quarters in which they keep safe in the midst of dangers and among the fiercest enemies — since their strength is such that while the enemies destroy other places, they do not dare to look at that point for fear of being defeated — in the same way, I too, King of Heaven, have my quarters and my courts on earth. These are the souls who live in my Volition, in whom I live; and the court of Heaven crowds round them. The strength of my Will keeps them safe, rendering the bullets cold, and driving back the fiercest enemies. My daughter, why do the Blessed themselves remain safe and fully happy even when they see that the creatures suffer and that the earth is in flames? Exactly because they live completely in my Will. Know that I put the souls who live completely from my Will on earth in the same condition as the Blessed. Therefore, live in my Will and fear nothing. Even more, in these times of human carnage, not only do I want you to live in my Will, but to live also among your brothers — between Me and them. You will hold Me tightly, sheltered from the offenses that creatures send Me. As I give you the gift of my Humanity and of all that I suffered, while you keep Me sheltered, you will give to your brothers my Blood, my wounds, my thorns — my merits for their salvation.
Several years later, Jesus also said to Luisa:
In the approved apparitions to Elizabeth Kindelmann, Our Lord confirmed His predilection that Our Lady would be a refuge for His People:
My Mother is Noah’s Ark… —The Flame of Love, p. 109; Imprimatur from Archbishop Charles Chaput
…the Blessed Virgin’s salutary influence on men… flows forth from the superabundance of the merits of Christ, rests on His mediation, depends entirely on it, and draws all its power from it. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 970
Related Reading:
The Crown of Sanctity by Daniel O’Connor, on the Revelations of Jesus to the Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta (or, for a much shorter version of the same material, see The Crown of History). An excellent, must-read resource to answer your questions about “living in the Divine Will.”