Luisa – I Will Strike the Leaders

Jesus to Servant of God on April 7th, 1919:

Luisa: Afterwards, He transported me into the midst of creatures. But who can say what they were doing? I will only say that my Jesus, with sorrowful tone, added:

What disorder in the world. But this disorder is because of the leaders, both civilian and ecclesiastical. Their self-interested and corrupted lives did not have the strength to correct their subjects, therefore they closed their eyes over the evils of the members, since they already showed their own evils; and if they did correct them, it was all in a superficial way, because, not having the life of that good within themselves, how could they infuse it in others? And how many times these perverted leaders have placed the evil before the good, to the point that the few good have remained shaken by this acting of the leaders. Therefore, I will have the leaders struck in a special way. [cf. Zech 13:7, Matt 26:31: ‘I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep of the flock will be scattered.’]

Luisa: Jesus, spare the leaders of the Church — they are already few. If You strike them, the rulers will be lacking.

Don’t you remember that I founded my Church with twelve Apostles? In the same way, those few who will remain will be enough to reform the world.

—from Book of Heaven, diaries; Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta, Volume 12, April 7, 1919