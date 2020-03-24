Luz de Maria de Bonilla – Pray Against the Virus

Our Lady to , March 15th, 2020:

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

I bless you at this moment when humanity needs My Son in order to devote itself to conversion. Today, more so than at other times, humanity is immersed in a moment of darkness where chaos reigns.

DARKNESS HAS TAKEN POSSESSION OF THE GREATER PART

OF HUMAN ACTION AND BEHAVIOUR.

You are witnesses to how in an instant everything can change for humanity; YOU DO NOT PAY HONOR AND GLORY TO THE “KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS” (cf. Rev. 19:16; I Tim 6:15), but I see most countries deserted in the face of a pandemic.

THEREFORE, I CALL ALL HUMANITY TO PRAY, BESEECHING THE MOST HOLY TRINITY THAT THE VIRUS BE HALTED IN THEIR HOLY WILL.

I CALL ON ALL HUMANITY TO PRAY ON THURSDAY, MARCH 19 AT THREE IN THE AFTERNOON IN EVERY COUNTRY, THE PRAYER THAT MY SON TAUGHT YOU (The Lord’s Prayer), AS AN OFFERING PLEASING TO THE ETERNAL FATHER, SLOWLY AND FROM THE HEART, THREE TIMES.

It is necessary for humanity to cry out to the Most Holy Trinity in order to obtain Divine Mercy and for this pandemic be appeased in the Divine Will, and together with prayer, I invite you to PLACE BLESSED OIL – AND IF YOU HAVE THE OIL OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN (*), PUT A DROP OF THIS OIL IN THE BLESSED OIL – AND WITH IT MARK THE FRAME OF THE FRONT DOOR OF YOUR HOUSE AND OF THE REAR DOOR, AS WELL AS TO REMAIN IN A STATE OF GRACE, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL AT THIS TIME.

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, if you look at human action and behaviour with spiritual eyes, you will see how, by human volition, you have gone from being children of God to living as enemies of God, committing very serious heresies, for which you will experience the gall of the pain caused to God.

Beloved children, how I have called you to conversion, yet you have not heeded! There are so many “BLANCHED SEPULCHERS” (Mt. 23:27-32) LIVING WITHIN THE CHURCH OF MY SON, THAT HAVE CONTAMINATED THE GREAT MAJORITY OF MY SON’S PEOPLE WITH THEIR SPIRITUAL BLINDNESS, THAT HAVE BURIED THE TRUTH OF MY SON’S APPEAL, IN ORDER THAT HIS PEOPLE WOULD NOT BE HOLY AS MY SON’S PEOPLE OUGHT TO BE. (cf. I Peter 1:16). For this reason, man has forged for himself what is coming to humanity and what is to come will subjugate him. How much you therefore still remains for you to live through, in the midst of great horrors and suffering! This is My Son’s Pain: His Children’s suffering!

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, this should be the time for you to examine yourselves internally, to reflect on your works and actions, and to contemplate the path and effort that purification and conversion entail. IT IS TIME FOR YOU TO ASCEND SPIRITUALLY; either you will succeed in doing so now, or else the suffering will be greater if you wait longer.

AS A MOTHER I WANT TO GUIDE YOU ON THE SAFE PATH;

WHETHER OR NOT YOU ALLOW ME DEPENDS ON EACH OF YOU.

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, this generation is no different from the previous ones that persisted in not hearing the Divine Calls, until they found themselves facing a moment that they never expected.

Our beloved Angel of Peace (**) remains in prayer before the Trinitarian Throne, waiting for the Divine Order to come to move hearts, to awaken those who are asleep, to protect those who are dejected but who have not lost the Faith, to stay alongside with those who know that Divine Mercy loves and forgives, forgives and loves, and who return to My Son.

Pray that the time would be shortened and that the events would be brief.

Beloved children, worldly life imprisons you: life dedicated to the Most Holy Trinity sets you free.

Pray My children, pray for Mexico, the shaking of the earth will not delay.

Pray My children, pray that all human beings would heed the Divine Calls and that subsequent sufferings would be alleviated.

Pray My children, pray. The Institution of My Son’s Church will astonish humanity; Faith will recede further.

Pray My children, pray that fear would not prey on My children, knowing that the economy is making humanity falter.

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, heed the Calls that the Most Holy Trinity allows you to receive.

Be fraternal: do not continue being attached to sin.

Continue this Lent without fear, but in expiation. Do not offend the Divine Heart of My Son, LIVE AS IF YOU WERE LIVING THE LAST DAY OF YOUR LIVES.

DO NOT FEAR!

AM I NOT HERE, I WHO AM YOUR MOTHER?

I bless you.

Mother Mary

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

(*) About the oil of the good samaritan …

(**) Revelations about the Angel of Peace, read …

COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARIA

Brothers and sisters:

Our Mother, as the triumphant “Queen and Mother of the Last Times”, impels us to definitive conversion. How many prophesied events have accelerated together with the advance of this virus that was revealed to us years beforehand! We should remain vigilant and not panic; although this virus is very contagious, others will come after this first one, which will cause great fatalities for humanity. Given the panorama of what I have received, I see this virus as the one that pulls back the great curtain behind which are other deadly diseases that will become true pandemics due to their rate of mortality. We should not believe that what has been announced by Heaven ends here: what has been announced by Heaven begins here. Therefore, let us pray, let us pray in unity, so that the least number of souls would be lost and so that we would not succumb, even if our shield is pierced by the attacks coming against us.

We have a MOTHER WHO LOVES US AND LEADS US TO HER DIVINE SON.

Amen.