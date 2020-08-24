Luz de Maria – The Time is “Now”!

Saint Michael the Archangel to on August 19th, 2020:

People of God: Receive the Divine peace necessary for every human being.

At the time when the fury of humanity will rise up in most countries in the world and men will be attacking their brothers and sisters; and when peace will be longed for and desired because discord has been implanted on Earth, ask yourselves: At what point in the Apocalypse are you?

When you see those who used to attend daily Mass and receive the Eucharist… When you see those who used to pray at all times and places, those who left no doubt about their religious piety… When you see those used to dress with pronounced modesty heading for their burrows for fear of persecution and denying Our King and Lord Jesus Christ as “their Lord and their God” to in order save their lives… Be assured that persecution will not decrease, but will instead be reinforced against the true People of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ.

In remote locations, in the crypts of ancient churches, in improvised places, perhaps in the most unlikely, you will come to hear Holy Mass and receive Christ present in the Holy Eucharist from the hands of faithful priests—those who adore the Eucharistic Christ, who love Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth—due to the clear and definitive division between those who will remain attached to the true Magisterium of the Church of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ and those who have been living as Pharisees within the Church, already being persecutors of the faithful people.

People of God: Do not act like the Pharisees (Mt. 23); act like children faithful to our King and Lord Jesus Christ, converting, faced with the imminent purification coming from Heaven to earth and the imminent sequence of events announced to you in advance so that you would pray, offer fasting and sacrifice; so that you would help the needy and the desperate, offering the bread of the testimony of living in the Divine Will.

Man possesses free will, which he should to use to worship, to work and act as a true child of God, to be humble and not arrogant and proud. The haughty will come to a standstill on the way.

Pray in season and out of season; the Great Shaking is coming; time is time no more, it is the “now!” that has been both awaited and feared. Without stopping with those who want you to be lost, continue on the indicated path without straying from it, without forgetting that the devil prowls like a roaring lion in search of whom to devour. Be cautious in your work and actions, do not be confused together with the confused; be cautious — you are the People of God and not children of evil. The Church of our King and Lord Jesus is suffering excessively. Errors will cause the loss of faith, which is why unshakeable faith is so necessary, faith in the presence of our King and Lord Jesus Christ in each one of his sons and daughters.

Pray, children of God, pray for the conversion of all.

Pray, children of God, pray that you would continue to be faithful.

Pray, pray for the countries that will suffer in the expected and unwanted shaking.

Pray, pray for those who, dominated by pride, will lead their brothers and sisters astray.

Pray for those who are suffering from hunger, and those who are enduring tribulation for the truth concerning the rulers on Earth.

Beloved People of God, the moment to come will be one of deception: do not go astray. This is why it is very important to pray with your heart, that you prepare for the GREAT WARNING, and that you should be at peace.

Pray for Chile and for Colombia. The projects of evil will not stop.

In the end, the Immaculate Heart of Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth will triumph and evil will not touch man.

People of God: Do not stop! These are times for you to remain on your guard. Do not forget that the Warning is coming, and it will strike man like lightning.

Who is like God? There is none like God!

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

