Luz de Maria – The Warning Nears

Our Lady to , April 19th, 2020:

Being in prayer, our Beloved Jesus said to me:



I Am the God of Heavens and Earth!

I love all human beings!



Every sinner who falls again and again without reducing their offenses causes me so much pain. I am willing to forgive every human being who draws near to confess their sins, having repented completely, and with a great desire not to fall again.



Within humanity, I find some children of Mine who want to return to My side. I am overwhelmed with Love and happiness, and in the light of their repentance, I see them before Me as I did the first time when they presented themselves to Me (cf. Lk 15:11-32). Even at this moment when humanity is desolate, fearful and sick, I hear great insults uttered against Me, great scorn for My Mother, and the Churches have been closed to My People, Oh… what pain! (cf. Micah 6:3-8).



For this reason I call My faithful People, I call everyone to testify of their Love for Me in their work and actions towards their brothers and sisters, with a heart free of resentment and bitterness caused by refusing forgiveness (cf. Lk 15:11,25; Mt 6:14-15).



Who is man so as not to forgive?



Poor are the human creatures who do not forgive – they saturate their hearts with bitterness and are prey to confusion and envy. Oh, how I suffer for these souls who do not draw near to Me with a humble and contrite heart in the Sacrament of Confession! And instead, they go away from Me.



I invite you to remain in My Love, where you will find no obstacles, no judgments, no contempt, no bitterness. I invite you to be My own Love, so that My Mercy would encounter no obstacles, and may this time when change is beginning for humanity, change in terms of trials and calamities, therefore be overcome with faith in my Holy Spirit who will give you the grace of perseverance and Love towards Me so that you might not be left by the wayside, if you are worthy of such graces, working and acting in My Divine Will.



My children will drink the cup of their own sins, these being times of suffering as a result of the great errors to which this generation has exposed itself. And it is the area of Santa Fe de la Vera Cruz that will be greatly tested.



Pray for this city in Argentina, whose suffering will spread through Argentina with grief and great sadness.*



Pray, My children for My Land where I preached and was led to death on the Cross; it will be subject to attacks.



Pray, children for the area of Santa Cruz in Brazil. It will suffer.



Pray, children, the passive war will become clear before the eyes of humanity and man will see another armed conflict arise.



Pray, as the Act of My Mercy is close to humanity, and you need to persist in Faith, so that after the Warning** My Angels who remain on Earth might take souls faithful to Me to where they are to preach and where they will be needed to encourage My faithful.



Prayer is strength for My People, and the Communion of My Body and Blood is the daily anointing for those who receive Me. At this time when My churches have been closed—a sad omen of what is to come—My People must not be distressed and lost, but be strengthened with their previous Communions and wait patiently. Then the second effusion of My Holy Spirit will be given just after the Warning for My righteous and faithful so that they would be an encouragement for their brothers and sisters.



My Mercy does not forget the needs of My People, and My Holy Spirit and My Holy Archangels and Angels will not leave My People alone.



I love you, My People, I bless you.



Do not fear, children!

Trust in my Mercy which is infinite!



Jesus, I trust in you.

Jesus, I trust in you.

Jesus, I trust in you.



Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin



