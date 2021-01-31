Pedro – Humanity is Sick

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 30th, 2021:

Dear children, the Lord has entrusted you with a noble mission. Be faithful. Give you best and you will be generously rewarded. I have come from Heaven to help you. Your walk will be full of obstacles, but the Lord will be by your side. Bend your knees in prayer. Humanity is sick and needs to be healed. Open your hearts and accept God’s Will for your lives. You will yet have long years of hard trials. You still have a long way to go. You are living in a time of pain. Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist. Be courageous. You will be persecuted for your faith, but I ask you not to retreat. After the cross will come victory. I know each one of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.