Pedro – Listen to Me

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 23rd, 2021:

Dear children, you are heading for a future of great spiritual battles. Those who are far off will not withstand the weight of the trials. Stay with Jesus and seek strength in prayer. Humanity has turned away from the Creator and is heading towards a great abyss. Repent and return to Him who is your only and true Savior. I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what comes to you. Listen to Me. Do not allow God’s enemy to deceive you and to lead you away from the path that I have pointed out to you. Courage! The victory of God will come for the righteous. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.