Pedro – Mire of False Doctrines

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on November 12th, 2020:

Dear children, you are the Lord’s and the things of the world are not for you. Do not forget: everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God within you will be Eternal. Open your hearts to God’s Action, for only thus will you be great in faith. Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to lead you to the way of perdition. Many chosen to defend the truth will be deceived by the enemies and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of pain. Bend your knees in prayer. I love you and will always be with you. Courage. My Jesus needs you. Go forward along the path I pointed out to you. Those who remain faithful to the end will receive great reward. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.