Pedro Regis – Many Will Lose the Faith

Our Lady Queen of Peace to , May 26, 2020:

Dear children, believe firmly in the Power of God. Love and defend the truth. Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church. The search for new understandings concerning the Word of God will cause great confusion and division. Many will lose the true faith. Remain faithful to your Covenant with the Lord. You are His and you cannot follow and serve the world. Many will make a covenant with the enemy and what is abominable will be present in the House of God. Be attentive. Accept and proclaim My Appeals. I do not want to force you, but what I say must be taken seriously. Bend your knees in prayer. Only through the power of prayer can you achieve victory. Courage. My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous testimony. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

See The Reign of the Antichrist in our Timeline