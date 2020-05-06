Pedro Regis – Something Astonishing Comes

Our Lady Queen of Peace to , May 5, 2020:

Dear children, encourage one another and assume your true role as Christians. You are the Lord’s and him alone should you follow and serve. Do not fear. Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal. You are living in a time of pain. Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus, for only thus will not be deceived by the world’s innovations*. Be faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight. My Jesus is with you, although you do not see Him. Something astonishing will happen in the House of God and many will have their faith shaken. Be attentive. Listen to Me. Whatever happens, do not stray from the truth. I love you and will always be with you. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

* Portuguese: novidades , which can also be translated as “novelties” or “news”. [Translator’s note.]