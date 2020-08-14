Pedro Regis – Traitors of the Faith Will Unite

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on August 11, 2020:

Dear children, bend your knees in prayer. You are heading towards a painful future. The traitors to the faith will unite and the defenders of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus will be persecuted and thrown out. I suffer because of what comes to you. Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you. My Lord needs your sincere and true testimony. Seek strength in prayer and in the Gospel of my Jesus. Allow the Words of My Son Jesus to transform you. Be obedient and accept the Will of God for your lives. I am your Mother and I love you. Onward without fear. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.