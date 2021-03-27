Pedro – Seek Heaven

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 25th, 2021:

Dear children, I am the Mother of Jesus and your Mother. I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion. My Jesus awaits your “yes”. Be obedient to His call. Do not leave what you have to do until Be of the Lord: this is My desire — seek Heaven: this is your goal. Open your hearts and live turned towards Paradise. You are in the world, but you are not of the world. I ask you to live the Gospel of my Jesus with love and faithfulness. The way of holiness is full of obstacles, but if you open yourselves to the teachings of My Jesus you will be victorious. You are heading for a future of great rebellion against God, and few will remain steadfast in the faith. Take care of your spiritual life. Do not allow the devil to deceive you. Be attentive. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.