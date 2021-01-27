Pedro – The Great Storm

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 26th, 2021

Dear children, God is making haste. Return to Him who loves you and awaits you with Open Arms. Do not forget: in everything, God first. Humanity is walking along the paths of self-destruction that men have prepared with their own hands. You are heading towards a future of spiritual darkness. Seek the Lord and do not live in sin. Do not leave what you have to do until tomorrow. I am your Mother and I want to help you. Be obedient to My Call. Do not depart from prayer. The great shipwreck of faith will affect those who are far from prayer and from living the faith. Repent and assume your true role as Christians. Go forward on the path of truth. Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of his Church. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

On January 25th, 2021:

Dear children, be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you grow in your spiritual lives. Say your Yes to the Lord’s Call. Turn away from the world. You are the Lord’s Possession and Him alone should you follow and serve. Humanity has become contaminated with the world’s innovations and is walking in spiritual blindness. Flee from everything that distances you from my Son, Jesus. Be attentive. I want your speech and action to be in accordance with God’s Desire. A great storm will come and the great vessel will suffer great damage. I suffer over what comes to you. Bend your knees in prayer. Seek Jesus in the Eucharist and accept the teachings of the true Magisterium of his Church. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.