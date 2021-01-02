Pedro – The Great Vessel Will Deviate from the Safe Harbor

Recent Messages of Our Lady Queen of Peace to :

Dear children, I am the Queen of Peace. I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion and to tell you that this is the right time for your return to the Lord. The war between the true Church and the false church will be intense. Stay with Jesus. This is the time of pain for men and women of faith. Nothing will be easy, but the Lord will act on behalf of His People. Do not lose your hope. Those who remain faithful to the end will receive the reward of the righteous. My Lord awaits your sincere and courageous testimony. Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist. Listen to My Appeals, for I wish to lead you to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life. There is no victory without a cross. Give me your hands. I will walk with you and lead you on a safe path. Be of the Lord. Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you to the abyss. You are the Lord’s and Him alone should you follow and serve. Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. Be attentive. Listen to Me. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

– January 1, 2021

Dear children, I am your Mother and I will always be with you. Do not be afraid. I ask you to be men and women of prayer, for only by the power of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials that will come. You are heading for a painful future. There will be a great shipwreck in the faith. The great vessel will deviate from the safe harbor, but the Lord will not abandon His People. The victory of God will come for the righteous. Courage. There will be no defeat for God’s elect The Light of Truth will lead the Church of My Jesus. Defeat will come for the false church. Onward in defense of the truth. I will pray to my Jesus for you. Do not be discouraged. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace. – December 31, 2020