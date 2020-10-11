Pedro – Whatever Happens

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on October 10, 2020:

Dear children, I love you as you are and I ask you to be like Jesus in all things. Testify with your lives that you are of the Lord. Turn away from the world and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created. Do not depart from prayer. Humanity is walking in darkness and needs the Light of the Lord. Open your hearts and accept God’s Will for your lives. You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood, and the moment has come for your return. Repent and return to My Son Jesus. Men and women of faith will drink the bitter cup of suffering. You will yet see horrors on the Earth and few will remain firm in the faith. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. Whatever happens, remain firm in your faith. Do not retreat. Know that the truth is only kept whole in the Catholic Church. In God there is no half-truth. Courage. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.