Pedro – You Are Important

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on the Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker,

Dear children, take care of your spiritual life, because only thus will you be proclaimed Blessed of the Father at the end of your earthly pilgrimage. Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God within you will be Eternal. I have come from Heaven to help you. Be meek and humble of heart. You have freedom, but do not allow your freedom to lead you away from the path of salvation. You are heading towards a painful future. Seek strength in prayer, in the Gospel and in the Eucharist. You are important for the realization of my Plans. Be attentive. A Great Storm will come upon the Church of my Jesus. Remain faithful to my Jesus in order not to be swept away by the mire of false doctrines. Give me your hands and I will lead you to victory. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.