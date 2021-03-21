Pedro – You Are Important to the Triumph

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on March 20th, 2021:

Dear children, I love you as you are and I ask you to be of My Son Jesus. Accept the Gospel and allow the Words of my Jesus to transform your lives. You are the Lord’s Possession and He expects much of you. Do not fold your arms. The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God. You are living in a worse time than the time of the Flood. The Devil wants to lead you away from the truth and into the mire of false doctrines. Love and defend the truth. Devote part of your time to prayer. When you feel weak, seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist. Do not stray from Jesus. Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. Courage! I will always be with you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Dear children, do not be afraid. My Son Jesus overcame the world, and you who are faithful should rejoice, for the Victory of God will come for you. I ask you to do good to all. You are important for the realization of my Plans. Listen to me. Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus you can contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart. You are living in the times of tribulations that I announced to you in the past. Bend your knees in prayer. You will yet see horrors on Earth. Repent and serve the Lord faithfully. Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you. In everything, God first. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Dear children, I am the Mother of Jesus and your Mother. I have come from Heaven to lead you to the One who is your Only and True Savior. Trust in Jesus. Man will never find salvation apart from Him. Walk with Jesus and do not allow the Devil to drag you into the abyss of sin. Convert. Accept the Gospel and be faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus. Turn away from the easy seductions of the world. You are the Lord’s possession and Him alone should you follow and serve. You are heading for a painful future. Seek strength in truth. Be attentive. Those chosen to defend the truth will retreat and few will remain steadfast in the faith. Whatever happens, do not forget the lessons of the past. Onward without fear. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

Dear children, My Jesus loves you and knows you by name. Trust in Him who sees what is hidden and awaits you with Open Arms. You are living in a worse time than the time of the Flood, but do not lose your hope. The Victory of God will come for the righteous. Do not be afraid. The future will be better for men and women of faith. Humanity is walking towards a great spiritual abyss. Seek strength in prayer, in the Gospel of my Jesus and in the Eucharist. Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you! There is no victory without a cross. Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and be faithful to the true Magisterium of his Church. Courage! I will pray to my Jesus for you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.