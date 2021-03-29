Pedro – You Will Drink the Bitter Cup

Dear children, pray much before the cross for the peace of the world. Stay with Jesus. Do not depart from Him who is your absolute good and knows you by name. Humanity is spiritually blind, and the time has come for the great return to the Lord. Seek God’s Light. Do not allow the devil to drag you into the darkness of sin. You are the Lord’s and He loves you immensely! Seek Him in the Gospel and in the Eucharist. Open your hearts to his call, for only thus can you understand my presence among you. Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Onward without fear! You are heading for a painful future. Men and women of faith will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but do not retreat. My Jesus will be with you. Courage! This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.