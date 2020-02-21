Place a Consecrated Image of the Holy Family in Your Home

For Protection from Chastisement of Fire and for Blessings Upon Your Family

In our times of tribulation, Heaven has promised various means of protection to the faithful through sacramentals. These include blessed objects such as the scapular, Miraculous Medal, St. Benedict medal, holy water, candles, crucifixes, St. Michael Stones, the Divine Mercy image, rosaries, etc. Just as stained-glass is not the Sun itself, so too, these sacred objects do not contain power, in and of themselves; rather, it is the blessing "attached" to them, flowing from Christ's Heart, that bestow particular graces upon the faithful to sanctify their various needs and circumstances.

As such, another sacramental for this hour, according to a recent private revelation given through the mystic, exorcist, and founder of a new Vatican-approved order in the Church, , is the image of the Holy Family. In a message from God the Father on October 30, 2018, He says:

My son,

Listen and write. I insist that this message be communicated to everyone and everywhere you have preached in the United States and in Canada.

Remember the night when Padre Pio brought you into heaven to see the Holy Family. It was a teaching for you and for the people who have heard you. It was also a sign to recall the night when My Beloved Son, Jesus, was born in the world.

Remember how My Evangelist, Matthew, wrote, by the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit, how the star stopped over the place where My Baby Son, Jesus, lay. It was a sign for the Wise Men. Today, it is a sign for you, and for all Christians, and for all nations.

The Holy Family is a sign after which every family must model itself. I insist that every family that receives this message should have a representation of the Holy Family in their home. It can be an icon or a statue of the Holy Family or a permanent manger in a central place in the home. The representation must be blessed and consecrated by a priest.

As the star, followed by the Wise Men, stopped over the manger, the chastisement from the sky will not hit the Christian families devoted to and protected by the Holy Family. The fire from the sky is a chastisement for the horrible crime of abortion and the culture of death, the sexual perversion, and the cupidity regarding the identity of man and woman. My children seek perverted sins more than eternal life. The increase of blasphemies and persecution of My just people offends Me. The arm of My justice will come now. They do not hear My Divine Mercy. I must now let many plagues happen in order to save the most people I can from the slavery of Satan.

Send this message to everyone. I have given St. Joseph, My representative to protect the Holy Family on Earth, the authority to protect the Church, which is the Body of Christ. He will be the protector during the trials of this time. The Immaculate Heart of My daughter, Mary, and the Sacred Heart of My Beloved Son, Jesus, with the chaste and pure heart of St. Joseph, will be the shield of your home, your family, and your refuge during the events to come.

My words are My blessing over all of you. Whoever acts according to My will, will be safe. The powerful love of the Holy Family will be manifested to all.

I am your Father.

These words are Mine!

Of course, this kind of protection has precedence in salvation history, as during the Passover, when the Israelites were unharmed by the Lord’s chastisement of the Egyptians because they had refused to set the Jewish people free from enslavement. The Lord forewarned the Israelites, who were told to mark their houses with the blood of a lamb, so that the spectre of the death of every first-born child and animal would pass over their homes.

For on this same night I will go through Egypt, striking down every firstborn in the land, human being and beast alike, and executing judgment on all the gods of Egypt—I, the LORD! But for you, the blood will mark the houses where you are. Seeing the blood, I will pass over you; thereby, when I strike the land of Egypt, no destructive blow will come upon you. —Exodus 12:12-13

This Scripture makes a crucial point. It is precisely the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ, that is the source of all divine protection from the Evil One. Sacramentals, such as those described above, do not substitute the necessity that a person live in friendship with God, what is called a "state of grace." This means that one is washed and cleansed by the Blood of Christ through Baptism, or if one has committed serious sin afterward, through the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Again, as the message to Fr. Michel states:

Whoever acts according to My will, will be safe.

Thus, no devotions act like magical charms, overriding our free will. Instead, they act as channels of grace that help us to submit to the Will of God and thus enjoy the many benefits and effects that God’s grace alone bestows. Promises of physical protection due to spiritual practices, found in private revelation, should be taken very seriously, but should not be treated like absolute guarantees or, worse, as dispensations from what is infinitely more important than physical protection; namely, a loving surrender to God’s Will in all things, at all times, no matter what; knowing that nothing but perfect love, for our good, is found within this Holy Will.

Below, we have included the rite used to give a blessing of exorcism over oil that can be said by a priest or deacon. (Note: deacons may bless objects. The only exceptions are those for liturgical use, images of Jesus and the Saints that will be used for public veneration, and doors, bells, organs, etc. for use in a church or cemeteries, seminaries or missions.)

