Protection from Chastisements with Sacramentals

As members of the Church Militant, we have an incredible arsenal at our disposal; with this arsenal we can equip ourselves for every battle — large or small — that may come our way. And when we cannot access the “big guns” of the Sacraments themselves, the Sacramentals are perfect to reach for.

‘‘[Sacramentals] are sacred signs which bear a resemblance to the Sacraments: they signify effects, particularly of a spiritual kind, which are obtained through the Church’s intercession. By them all are disposed to receive the chief effect of the Sacraments, and various occasions in life are rendered holy’’ — The Second Vatican Council’s Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy.

Before delving into specifics, we should make one thing absolutely clear: Sacramentals are not magical charms. They must be used with Faith in God, understanding that His Will alone is the power really at work, and the Sacramentals themselves are not to be unduly attached to, nor are they to be given an intrinsic significance that they, in fact, lack. For they are reminders and they are channels of grace — not grace itself — as such, we ought not neglect them, even while understanding their limited nature.

For these limitations do not detract from the great power sacramentals do indeed carry. Here are a few examples of sacramentals:

Blessings (of persons, meals, etc.) The Sign of the Cross Grace Before Meals The Father blessing his children

Holy Water (and salt, oil) For use with The Sign of the Cross Sprinkling in rooms and other places Having accessible at the main entryway to the house

The Brown Scapular Should go along with being “enrolled in the Brown Scapular Confraternity” by a priest

Crucifixes Ideally one worn and one in each room of the house

The Miraculous Medal Ideally continually worn

St. Benedict’s Medal Very powerful protection against demons

Blessed Candles To be lit especially during prayer

Holy Images Especially the Divine Mercy Image, Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Holy Face (from the Shroud of Turin), and images of the Holy Family

Marian Consecration Chain To remind one continually of his 33-day Consecration to Jesus through Mary

Relics For veneration



We should be sure to make use of these sacramentals whenever the situation calls for doing so; they afford both spiritual and physical protection. The Church also grants indulgences — both plenary and partial — for the use of many of these sacramentals.