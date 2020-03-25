Combating Viruses and Disease…

Please remember to take every medical and scientifically verified precaution available to you in order to protect yourself from any virus, bacteria, plague or pandemic that should affect your area of the world. God and the Church never promise us freedom from all sickness, and every one of us will eventually breathe our last breath as we pass on to eternity. The following are recommended as additional precautions that are not “magic” formulas, but based on science. Along with these recommendations, vitamins D, C, A along with zinc, can help to boost one’s immunity. Consult a naturopathic doctor for recommendations on these supplements.

Exorcised Water

According to the more ancient blessing of exorcised water and blessed salt that is blessed by a priest, it contains the following words:

“. . . Let no breath of infection and no disease-bearing air remain in these places.”

As Catholics, our history is full of wonderful testimonies of the power of sacramentals, including Holy Water.

(Click here for the exorcism prayer of blessing.)

Oil of the Good Samaritan

, a mystic, stigmatist, and locutionist, whose messages from heaven have received the Imprimatur of the Catholic Church since 2009, has been told by Jesus and Mary of a preventative measures in the event of pandemics. We provide the following for your discernment:

At the end of Luz de Maria’s message of June 3, 2016, she writes:

Suddenly, our Mother raises her other hand, and I see human creatures sick with great plagues; I see a healthy person approach a sick one and is immediately infected… I ask our Mother, ‘How can we help these brothers?’ and she says, ‘Use the Oil of the Good Samaritan. I gave you the necessary and convenient ingredients.’ Our Mother told me that true plagues will come and that we should ingest a raw clove of garlic every morning (see NOTE at end of post for way to ingest it) or oil of oregano; these two are excellent antibiotics. If oil of oregano is not available, oregano can be boiled to make an infusion; however, the oil of oregano is a better antibiotic. Our Mother told me, ‘Ignorance in the human being is what leads to so much conflict. Knowledge is of utmost importance to eradicate ignorance. Tell your brothers that they must learn to pray and to put prayer into practice with their fellow men; tell them they must be action. Tell them not to be fanatics but creatures of faith—strong, firm, and determined—creatures of faith who know what they love, who practice what they say, and who give testimony of what they preach. Tell them to use the will to prevent the ego from taking control; tell them to be humble in order to be true. Tell them that man causes his own evil; in some cases, he is the direct cause. In others, he is led by the ignorance that has been given to him as truth. Tell them I love them and that My Son wants Me to take a place closer to His people. Tell them that My help is with all of them. Tell them to call on Me. Tell them I bless them and love them.’

Extracts from a message from the Blessed Virgin Mary to her beloved daughter, Luz de Maria:

January 28, 2020

Great pestilences, plagues generated by unknown viruses are advancing upon humanity. Use the oil of the Good Samaritan as protection, faced with a case of a highly contagious disease where you live—the quantity of the head of a pin on the earlobes will suffice. If the number of those infected increases, you should put it on both sides of your neck and on the wrists of both hands. . .

IMPORTANT: Not all essential oils are the same ! Some use additives and fillers and/or have been derived from plants where pesticides/herbicides were used, while others are heavily distilled losing their quality (even if they claim to be “100% pure oil”). Please note that Our Lady is not recommending a “magic” formula, but a ! Some use additives and fillers and/or have been derived from plants where pesticides/herbicides were used, while others are heavily distilled losing their quality (even if they claim to be “100% pure oil”). Please note that Our Lady is not recommending a “magic” formula, but a scientifically based remedy. Many questions have come to us regarding which specific oils are best to use and most effective. Click here if you would like to go offsite for research that Lea Mallett (Mark Mallett’s wife) has done, and to read her free online flipbook: Oil of the Good Samaritan … and to find a pre-mixed, scientifically blended version of this oil for maximum immune support or high-grade base oils.

The Basic Ingredients:

5 Pure essential oils + 1 carrier oil

Essential oils:

Cinnamon oil

Clove oil

Lemon oil

Rosemary oil

Eucalyptus oil

Carrier oil:

The carrier oil can be fractionated coconut oil, grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil, wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, or olive oil (must be cold-pressed, not high heat processed). The ratio should be 1 measure of pure oil to 5 measures of carrier oil.

Preparation:

Mix all 5 pure essential oils (cinnamon + clove + lemon + rosemary + eucalyptus) with the carrier oil (choose one). Mix.

Use:

Place a drop of the oil on each earlobe, each wrist, and on each side of the neck.

Recommendations:

Do not expose the oils to direct light or to the air for a long time. Keep them in a dark glass container to prevent them from volatilizing and evaporating. They should be kept out of the reach of children and should always be applied to the skin, mixed with a carrier oil because on their own, they are highly concentrated.

To purify the air and fight against viruses in the environment, home, or office, use a diffuser or spray. Three or four drops of oil can also be placed on a piece of cloth, handkerchief, dust mask or cotton balls, and placed over the mouth.

This all-natural formula has safe but powerful ingredients extracted from plants (though again, cheap ingredients may actually be counterproductive as they often contain additives, fillers, are over-distilled, or may contain traces of pesticides, herbicides, etc. Also, this is a rough blend. Click here for more information on sourcing proper ingredients or finding the Oil of the Good Samaritan, also known as Thieves oil, that is pre-mixed based on scientific studies). With high-grade ingredients, this delivers superior protection from cold and flu illnesses. These ingredients have been used for thousands of years to prevent and fight illness from viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Contraindications and Alternatives: Pregnant women: ask a professional about any negative effects of the essential oils. For children under three years of age, it is recommended to dilute the oils 1:20 and place on the bottom of their feet while diffusing oils can be done for short periods of time in confined rooms. If pure essential oils cannot be found, you can use the corresponding herbs for each essential oil. With the same measures of each, place the leaves and the cinnamon sticks in a slow cooker (ceramic electric) or in a double boiler (water bath, bain-marie) and add a carrier oil 2 cm above the mixture. Cook for 8 hours; let cool, pour into glass container. (Note: this is not recommended as there is a fine-tuned science in the distillation process of essential oils in terms of when plants are harvested, the technical processes of distillation, cooling, and bottling so that the most effective “essence” (ie. oil) of the plants are captured. Click here for more information.)

Extracts from a message from the Blessed Virgin Mary to her beloved daughter, Luz de Maria:

November 3, 2019

Plague is advancing, my children, it is advancing and changing into a pandemic, causing terror and fear. You have been warned by the Father’s House and have the TEACHINGS ABOUT NATURAL MEDICINES for combating these contagious diseases. PREPARE THE OIL OF THE GOOD SAMARITAN TO PREVENT CONTAGION.

Click here for the “other means” mentioned on www.RevelacionesMarianas.com, the official site of Luz de Maria de Bonilla’s messages.

NOTE: (If you wish to consume garlic in a different way that negates its smell in your system, mix in a blender ):

Ingredients:

6 lemons, deseeded and chopped into pieces

15 cloves of garlic

½ cup of squeezed lemon juice

1-2 cups of water

Preparation:

Blend ingredients thoroughly in a blender and ingest a couple tablespoons of the mixture once a day—more times a day if getting sick or already ill (Keep refrigerated)