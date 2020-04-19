Scripture – The Ordinary Prophet

Observing the boldness of Peter and John and perceiving them to be uneducated, ordinary men… [they] gave them a stern warning never again to speak to anyone in this name [of Jesus.] (Today’s First Reading)

Today, our prophets aren’t much different than the Apostles: “uneducated, ordinary men” and women—no Masters in Divinity, rarely a clerical collar, and often, nothing particularly special about them at all. Says St. John of the Cross:

…these humble souls, far from desiring to be anyone’s teacher, are ready to take a road different from the one they are following, if told to do so. —The Dark Night, Book One, Chapter 3, n. 7

Nonetheless, they are often met with suspicion rather than open discernment; they are sometimes falsely accused before being properly tested; or they are simply dismissed out of hand, ignored, or told not to speak any more in the name of Jesus or Our Lady. The question is, would Our Lord appear to us today as He did in today’s Gospel?

…he appeared to them and rebuked them for their unbelief and hardness of heart because they had not believed those who saw him… (Today’s Gospel)

In every age the Church has received the charism of prophecy, which must be scrutinized but not scorned. —Cardinal Ratzinger (BENEDICT XVI), Message of Fatima, Theological Commentary

Those who have fallen into this worldliness look on from above and afar, they reject the prophecy of their brothers and sisters… —POPE FRANCIS, Evangelii Gaudium, n. 97

He to whom that private revelation is proposed and announced, ought to believe and obey the command or message of God, if it be proposed to him on sufficient evidence… For God speaks to him, at least by means of another, and therefore requires him to believe; hence it is, that he is bound to believe God, Who requires him to do so. —POPE BENEDICT XIV, Heroic Virtue, Vol III, p. 394

Guided by the Magisterium of the Church, the sensus fidelium knows how to discern and welcome in these revelations whatever constitutes an authentic call of Christ or his saints to the Church. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 67