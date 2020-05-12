Sr. Natalia – A New Era Without Sin

Sr. Maria Natalia of the Sisters of St. Mary Magdalene was a religious mystic who died in 1992 and whose revelations bear a Nihil Obstat and an Imprimatur. Regarding Sr. Natalia herself, we read the following, taken from the Introduction of the book dedicated to her revelations, entitled Victorious Queen of the World (Two Hearts Press. 1988)

She died on April 24, 1992, in the odor of sanctity. From an early age she clearly perceived her religious vocation and at seventeen she entered the convent …[her] messages are a call to atonement for sin, for amendment and the devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as the Victorious Queen of the World. … During World War II, Sister Natalia advised Pope Pius XII not to go to Castelgandolfo, his summer retreat, because it would be bombed, as it was in fact . … Sister Natalia offered her life for priests when she entered the convent. The Lord accepted her offering: she supported incredible sufferings, in her body and in her soul, because Jesus shared with her his cross, his pain that He feels for the lukewarm priests and also his joy for the good and loyal ones. She completely identified herself with Jesus. Jesus rejoiced and suffered in her, as He himself said: “For my beloved sons, the Priests.”

Among the many prophecies found within Sr. Natalia’s revelations are messages that speak of the Immaculate Queen’s Triumph over the entire world in the Era of Peace:

When somebody asked the Lord about the end of the world, He answered: “The end of sin is close,* but not the end of the world. Soon no more souls will be lost. My words will be fulfilled, and there will only be one flock and one Shepherd.” (Jn. 10:16)… Do not be afraid, rather rejoice, because my Immaculate Mother with her power of Queen, full of grace, along with the celestial legions of angels, will annihilate the forces of hell….

“Why is the promised world peace coming so slowly?” A priest asked [this] question of me, and I received the following answer from the Most Holy Virgin: “The age of world peace is not delayed. The Heavenly Father only wants to give time to those who are able to be converted and find refuge with God. Many will be converted, even those that deny the existence of God. The world has received the grace by this extension of time before the punishment, because the celestial Father has received with affability reparation and the sacrifices of the victim souls for everyone…. My children, who make the offering of life, follow the example of your Mother! Also draw from this source so that your love becomes inflamed, that forgetting itself, embraces all men. This would complete the work of redemption and the unity of Christians would also be obtained. This would be the beginning of the arrival of the Kingdom of God, that will end in eternity.” (1985)

Jesus also showed Sr. Natalia a vision of the Era:

The Savior showed me that unceasing love, happiness and divine joy will signify this future clean world. I saw the blessing of God abundantly poured out upon the earth. Satan and sin were completely defeated [cf. Rev 20:2].** After the great purification, the life of the monks and the laypeople will be full of love and purity. The purified world will enjoy the peace of the Lord through the Most Holy Virgin Mary….

…[Jesus said:] “I brought peace when I was born [cf. Luke 2:14], but the world has still not enjoyed it. The world has a right to this peace. Men are children of God. God instills His own Spirit in them. God cannot let Himself be put to shame, and that is why the children of God are entitled to enjoy the peace that I promised.”

Sr. Natalia’s revelations focus heavily on Our Lady’s role in bringing about this Era; for example, she was shown that:

God in Three Persons acted on the Immaculate Mother, as if the Holy Spirit had overshadowed Her again, that She might give Jesus to the world again. The celestial Father filled Her with graces. From the Son, unspeakable happiness and love radiated towards Her, as if He wanted to congratulate Her, while He said: “My Immaculate Mother, Victorious Queen of the World, show Your power! Now You will be the savior of humanity.*** As you were part of My saving work as Co-Redemptrix according to My will, so I want to share with you My power as King. With this I entrust you with the work of rescuing sinning humanity; you can do it with your power as Queen. It is necessary that I share everything with you. You are the Co-Redemptrix of humanity.”

…I saw the world as a giant sphere covered with a crown of thorns that was full of sin, and Satan, in the form of a coiled serpent around the sphere and all kinds of sin and dirt came out of him. The Virgin Mother rose above the globe as the Victorious Queen of the World. Her first act as Queen was to cover the world with her mantle, impregnated with the blood of Jesus. Then She blessed the world, and I saw that at the same time the Most Holy Trinity also blessed the world. The satanic serpent then attacked Her with terrible hatred; flames coming from its mouth. I feared that Her mantle would be reached by the fire and would burn, but the flames could not even touch it. The Virgin Mary was calm as if she was not in a fight, and calmly stepped on the neck of the serpent…

Jesus then explained to me: “My Immaculate Mother will overcome sin by means of her power as Queen. The lily represents the purification of the world, the arrival of the era of paradise, when mankind will live as without sin. There will be a new world and a new era. It will be the era when humanity will recover what it lost in paradise. When my Immaculate Mother steps on the neck of the serpent, the doors of hell will be closed. The armies of angels will take part in the battle. I have sealed My own with My seal, so that they will not perish in this battle.”

*This does not mean that the possibility of sin will cease: the free will of men will remain always. Rather, just as Our Lady, by living in the Divine Will, was preserved from sin, so too, the Church will realize the same perfection as Our Lady as the last stage of her growth into the “full stature of Christ” (Eph 4:13) when she will receive the “gift of living in the Divine Will.” In this way, the People of God will become a pure and unblemished Bride for the Wedding Feast of the Lamb (cf. Eph 5:27; Col 1:22; 2 Cor 11:2; Rev 19:8):

Mary is totally dependent upon God and completely directed towards him, and at the side of her Son, she is the most perfect image of freedom and of the liberation of humanity and of the universe. It is to her as Mother and Model that the Church must look in order to understand in its completeness the meaning of her own mission. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Redemptoris Mater, n. 37

See True Sonship to better understand the “gift of Living in the Divine Will.” See also The Coming New and Divine Holiness to understand the perfection that is coming to the Church as her “last stage” of transformation in Christ.

**This echoes the magisterial teaching of several popes, among them, Pope Pius XII, that before the end of the world, there will be a new dawn of grace in humanity:

But even this night in the world shows clear signs of a dawn that will come, of a new day receiving the kiss of a new and more resplendent sun… A new resurrection of Jesus is necessary: a true resurrection, which admits no more lordship of death… In individuals, Christ must destroy the night of mortal sin with the dawn of grace regained. In families, the night of indifference and coolness must give way to the sun of love. In factories, in cities, in nations, in lands of misunderstanding and hatred the night must grow bright as the day, nox sicut dies illuminabitur, and strife will cease and there will be peace. —Urbi et Orbi address, March 2nd, 1957; vatican.va

***This is to be understood in the context of the text that follows: that Our Lady is to be “part of My saving work.” Jesus is the One and only Savior of mankind. As the Catechism states: “Jesus Christ is true God and true man, in the unity of his divine person; for this reason he is the one and only mediator between God and men” (CCC, n. 480). However, this does not limit the Creator from letting His creatures partake in the work of salvation as intermediaries of the Mediator. In the order of grace, the Blessed Mother takes preeminence in the Body of Christ:

Mary’s function as mother of men in no way obscures or diminishes this unique mediation of Christ, but rather shows its power. But the Blessed Virgin’s salutary influence on men . . . flows forth from the superabundance of the merits of Christ, rests on his mediation, depends entirely on it, and draws all its power from it. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 970

Mary gave her consent in faith at the Annunciation and maintained it without hesitation at the foot of the Cross. Ever since, her motherhood has extended to the brothers and sisters of her Son “who still journey on earth surrounded by dangers and difficulties.” Jesus, the only mediator, is the way of our prayer; Mary, his mother and ours, is wholly transparent to him: she “shows the way” (hodigitria), and is herself “the Sign” of the way… —Ibid. n. 2674