On the Feast of the Chair of Peter

Today, Catholics around the world renew their communion with “Peter” and their faith in Christ’s Petrine promises. Despite the many little storms and controversies surrounding the papacy throughout the centuries, we affirm again the perennial truth of Catholicism that the Pope is the successor of Peter, and thus also, the promises of Matthew 16:18-19:

And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

With that, we share this true short story on the Chair of Peter, the Chair of rock by Mark Mallett…

I was passing through a trade fair when I came across a “Christian Cowboy” booth. Sitting on a ledge were a stack of NIV bibles with a snapshot of horses on the cover. I picked one up, then looked at the three men in front of me grinning proudly beneath the brim of their Stetsons.

“Thank you for spreading the Word, brothers,” I said, returning their smiles. “I’m a Catholic evangelist myself.” And with that, their faces dropped, their smiles now forced. The oldest of the three cowboys, a man I venture in his sixties, suddenly blurted out, “Huh. What’s that?”

I knew exactly what I was in for…

