Several of the seers on this website have said “Jesus is coming soon.” But then, they have also spoken of a coming “era of peace.” So, what exactly does this mean? How is Jesus coming, and yet, it is not the end of the world?

Going back to the Church Fathers and how they developed the Scriptures according to the written and oral tradition passed on to them, Mark Mallett explains how there is indeed a “middle coming” of Christ — not in the flesh — but in a final manifestation of His Kingdom in order to fulfill the Scriptures and prepare the Bride of Christ for His final return in glory. Not long ago, Pope Benedict XVI confirmed this very hope…

Read The Middle Coming at The Now Word.