The Warning… Truth or Fiction?

This website has posted messages from numerous seers from around the world who speak of a coming “Warning” or “Illumination of Conscience”. It will be a moment when every person on earth will see their soul the way God sees it, as if they were standing before Him in judgment. It is a moment of mercy and justice in order to correct the consciences of mankind and sift the weeds from the wheat before the Lord purifies the earth. But is this prophecy credible or even biblical?

First, the idea that prophecy must be approved or backed up by an authoritative source in order to be true is false. The Church does not teach that. In fact, in Heroic Virtue, Pope Benedict XIV wrote:

Are they to whom a revelation is made, and who are certain it comes from God, bound to give a firm assent thereto? The answer is in the affirmative… —Heroic Virtue, Vol III, p.390

Moreover,

He to whom that private revelation is proposed and announced, ought to believe and obey the command or message of God, if it be proposed to him on sufficient evidence. (Ibid. p. 394).

Hence, “sufficient evidence” is enough to “believe and obey” a prophetic revelation. That is where Countdown to the Kingdom tries to provide a “prophetic consensus” on the subject of an Illumination of Conscience, among other subjects (Note: a “prophetic consensus” does not mean all the seers give the exact same details; even the Gospel accounts vary on the details. Rather, it is a consensus of the prime event with often varying degrees of insight or experience). The actual event of this “Warning” appears in the writings and works of many mystics, saints, and seers who share varying degrees of approval. It also seems to appear in Scripture, though not by the name “Illumination” or “Warning” (the word “trinity” does not appear in Scripture either).

First, approved and credible sources of private revelation that actually shed light on Scriptures that appear to refer to this Warning…

Private Revelation:

1. The apparitions in Heede, Germany took place in the 30’s-40’s. The bishop of Osnabrück at the time the apparitions commenced, appointed a new parish priest who declared in a diocesan bulletin the supernatural character of the events of Heede, that there are “undeniable proofs of the seriousness and authenticity of these manifestations.” In 1959, after examination of the facts, the Vicariate of Osnabrueck, in a circular letter to the clergy of the diocese, confirmed the validity of the apparitions and their supernatural origin. As a flash of lighting this Kingdom will come…. Much faster than mankind will realize. I will give them a special light. For some this light will be a blessing; for others, darkness. The light will come like a the star that showed the way to wise men. Mankind will experience My love and My power. I will show them My justice and My mercy. My dearly beloved children, the hour comes closer and closer. Pray without ceasing! —The Miracle of the Illumination of All Consciences, Dr. Thomas W. Petrisko, p. 29

2. St. Faustina’s messages have the highest level of Church endorsement—from Pope St. John Paul II himself. St. Faustina experienced an illumination personally: Once I was summoned to the judgment (seat) of God. I stood alone before the Lord. Jesus appeared such, as we know Him during His Passion. After a moment, His wounds disappeared, except for five, those in His hands, His feet, and His side. Suddenly I saw the complete condition of my soul as God sees it. I could clearly see all that is displeasing to God. I did not know, that even the smallest transgressions, will have to be accounted for. —Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary, n. 36

And then she was shown the same light from these wounds appearing as a worldwide event: All light in the heavens will be extinguished, and there will be great darkness over the whole earth. Then the sign of the cross will be seen in the sky, and from the openings where the hands and the feet of the Savior were nailed will come forth great lights which will light up the earth for a period of time. This will take place shortly before the last day. (n. 86)

In fact, could the Warning also be that literal “door of mercy” that precedes the Day of Justice?

He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice.” (n. 1146)

3. The messages of received bishop Juan Guevara’s Imprimatur and express endorsement. In a letter dated March 19th, 2017, he wrote: [I] have come to conclusion that they are a call to humanity to return to the path that leads to eternal life, and that these messages are an exhortation from heaven in these times in which man must be careful not to stray from the Divine Word…. I DECLARE that I have not found any doctrinal error that attempts against the faith, morality and good habits, for which I grant these publications the IMPRIMATUR. Together with my blessing, I express my best wishes for the “Words of Heaven” contained here to resonate in every creature of good will.

In several messages under the mantle of this ecclesial endorsement, Luz de Maria speaks of “the Warning,” and even experienced it.

4. The writings of of Hungary were approved by Cardinal Erdo, and a further volume granted the Nihil Obstat (Monsignor Joseph G. Prior) and Imprimatur (Archbishop Charles Chaput). She speaks of a coming moment that will “blind Satan”: On March 27, the Lord said that the Spirit of Pentecost will flood the earth with his power and a great miracle will gain the attention of all humanity. This will be the effect of grace of the Flame of Love. Due to lack of faith, earth is entering into darkness, but earth will experience a great jolt of faith… There has never been a time of grace like this since the Word became Flesh. Blinding Satan will shake the world. —The Flame of Love pp. 61, 38

5. The first apparition(s) in Betania, Venezuela were approved by the bishop there. Servant of God Maria Esperanza said:

The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may “put their house in order”… A great moment is approaching, a great day of light… it is the hour of decision for mankind. —Antichrist and the End Times, Fr. Joseph Iannuzzi in p. 37; Volume 15-n.2, featured article from www.sign.org

6. Pope Piux XI spoke of this event as well. He said it would be preceded by a revolution, especially against the Church:

Since the whole world is against God and His Church, it is evident that he has reserved the victory over His enemies to Himself. This will be more obvious when it is considered that the root of all our present evils is to be found in the fact that those with talents and vigor crave earthly pleasures, and not only desert God, but repudiate Him alto­gether; thus it appears they cannot be brought back to God in any other way except through an act that cannot be ascribed to any secondary agency, and thus all will be forced to look to the supernatural, and cry out: ‘From the Lord is this come to pass and it is wonderful in our eyes … There will come a great wonder, which will fill the world with astonishment. This wonder will be preceded by the triumph of revolution. The Church will suffer exceedingly. Her servants and her chief­tain will be mocked, scourged and martyred. —The Prophets and Our Times, Rev. Gerald Culleton; p. 206

7. St. Edmund Campion declared:

I pronounced a great day… wherein the terrible Judge should reveal all men’s consciences and try every man of each kind of religion. This is the day of change, this is the Great Day which I threatened, comfortable to the well-being, and terrible to all heretics. —Cobett’s Complete Collection of State Trials, Vol. I, p. 1063

In other words, there is “sufficient evidence,” backed by the Magisterium, to consider the idea of a “Warning” as “worthy of belief.” But is it in Scripture?

Scripture:

One of the first allusions to the Warning is in the Old Testament. When the Israelites were mired in sin, the Lord sent fiery serpents to chastise them.

And the people came to Moses, and said, “We have sinned, for we have spoken against the Lord and against you; pray to the Lord, that he take away the serpents from us.” So Moses prayed for the people. And the Lord said to Moses, “Make a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole; and every one who is bitten, when he sees it, shall live.” So Moses made a bronze serpent, and set it on a pole; and if a serpent bit any man, he would look at the bronze serpent and live. (Num 21:7-9)

This foreshadows, of course, the Cross, which makes its reprisal in these end times as a “sign” before the Day of the Lord.

Then there is a passage in Revelation Chapter 6:12-17 that, given the aforementioned, is difficult to interpret as anything BUT a “judgment in miniature” (as put it). Here, St. John describes the opening of the Sixth Seal:

…there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth, the full moon became like blood, and the stars of the sky fell to the earth… Then the kings of the earth and the great men and the generals and the rich and the strong, and every one, slave and free, hid in the caves and among the rocks of the mountains, calling to the mountains and rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of him who is seated on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb; for the great day of their wrath has come, and who can stand before it? (Rev 6:15-17)

This event is clearly not the end of the world nor the final judgment. But evidently, it is a moment of mercy and justice for the world as God instructs the angels to mark the foreheads of His servants (Rev 7:3). This intersection of both mercy and justice was spoken of at Heede and in Faustina’s revelations.

Jesus may also have spoken of this event in His compressed debriefing of the “end times”, echoing Chapter 6 of Revelation almost verbatim.

Immediately after the tribulation of those days, the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in heaven, and all the tribes of the earth will mourn… (Matt 24:29-30)

The prophet Zechariah also alludes to this event:

And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of compassion and supplication, so that, when they look on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly over him, as one weeps over a first-born. On that day the mourning in Jerusalem will be as great as the mourning for Hadad-rim′mon in the plain of Megid′do. (12:10-11)

Both St. Matthew and Zechariah are echoed in St. Faustina’s revelations, as well as other seers, who describe very similar things, such as , an American visionary. Her messages were endorsed by a Vatican cleric, Polish Secretariat of State Monsignor Pawel Ptasznik, after they were presented to John Paul II. On September 12th, 2003, she describes in her vision:

When I look up I see Jesus bleeding on the cross and people are falling to their knees. Jesus then tells me, “They will see their soul as I see it.” I can see the wounds so clearly on Jesus and Jesus then says, “They will see each wound they have added to My Most Sacred Heart.”

Finally, the “blinding of Satan” as spoken of in Kindelmann’s messages is alluded to in Rev 12:9-10:

And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him. And I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ have come, for the accuser of our brethren has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God.”

This passage also supports the message at Heede where Christ says His Kingdom will come into hearts in a “flash.”

Consider all of the above in light of the parable of the prodigal son. He also had an “illumination of conscience” when he was mired in the pig slop of his sin: “Why did I leave my father’s house?” (cf. Luke 15:18-19). The Warning is essentially a “prodigal” moment for this generation before the final sifting, and ultimately, purification of the world before an Era of Peace (see Timeline).

All that said, it is not necessary that the prophecy of a “Warning” be supported in Scripture with an explicit correlation—it simply cannot contradict Scripture or Sacred Tradition. Take for instance the revelation of the Sacred Heart to St. Margaret Mary. There is no scriptural counterpart to this devotion, per se, even though Jesus told her that this would constitute His “last effort” to withdraw men from the empire of Satan. Of course, Divine Mercy, the ensuing worldwide apparitions, the gifts and graces that have come in myriad ways, are all part of the outflowing of His Sacred Heart.

In fact, the majority of prophecies are just echoes of what has already been revealed, but sometimes with more details. They simply fulfill their role as stated in the Catechism:

It is not [so-called “private” revelations’] role to improve or complete Christ’s definitive Revelation, but to help live more fully by it in a certain period of history… —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 67

—Mark Mallett

