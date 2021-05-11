Jennifer – The Winds of Spring

Jesus to , May 22nd, 2012:

I weep today My children but it is those who are failing to heed to My warnings that will weep tomorrow. The winds of spring will turn into the rising dust of summer as the world will begin to look more like a desert. Before mankind is able to change the calendar of this time you will have witnessed the financial collapse. It is only those who heed to My warnings that will be prepared. The North will attack the South as the two Koreas become at war with each other. Jerusalem will shake, America will fall and Russia will unite with China to become Dictators of the new world. I plead in warnings of love and mercy for I am Jesus and the hand of justice is soon to prevail.

Commentary: The lingering question behind this message is which year does it refer to? As serious tensions and violence escalate in Israel, Russia’s tensions with the Ukraine and the West intensify, China exerts itself as a superpower, North Korea begins testing weapons again, and global supply chains falter as the cost of goods begins to soar… this prophetic word is becoming more and more a reality by the hour.