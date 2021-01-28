Angela – Please Listen to Me

Our Lady of Zaro to on January 26th, 2021:

This afternoon Mother appeared all dressed in white; the mantle wrapped around her was very light blue. The same mantle also covered her head. On her chest was a heart of flesh crowned with thorns; her arms were open in a sign of welcome, in her right hand was a long white holy rosary, as if made of light, that went down almost to her feet. Her feet were bare and were placed on the world. The world was wrapped in a great, gray cloud. Mother slowly slid part of her mantle over the world, covering it. May Jesus Christ be praised…

Dear children, thank you that today you are again here in my blessed woods to welcome me and respond to this call of mine. My children, I love you, I love you immensely, and if I am here it is by the immense mercy of God, who allows me to hold you by the hand and to intercede for you before my Son Jesus. My children, hard times await you; dearly beloved children, if I am telling you this, it is not to frighten but to help you. Please, children, listen to me. This is a time for conversion: please return to God. Do not worry, surrender and stretch your hands out to me — I am here to help you. Beloved children, today I again invite you to pray for my beloved Church and for all my chosen and favored sons [priests]. Pray for them: they are the ones most tempted by the enemy. My children, you must offer sacrifices and pray with your heart, not [merely] with your lips. Prayer should not be a habit but a necessity. You need to pray, you need to nourish yourselves with the Sacraments and much prayer. Love Jesus, bend your knees before the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar: there my Son awaits you with open arms. Do not be frightened of the cross: it is the cross that edifies and saves. Accept your cross with love, whether it be large or small. The good Lord knows what you need and what burden you are able to bear. My Son died for each one of you and you were saved precisely by the cross. Love and adore Jesus.

Then I prayed together with Mother; afterwards I entrusted to her all those who had commended themselves to my prayers. Finally Mother blessed everyone:

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.