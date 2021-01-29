Simona – Make Room for God

Our Lady of Zaro to on January 26th, 2021:

I saw Mother: she was all dressed in white, on her head was a delicate white veil and the crown of twelve stars, on her shoulders a blue mantle going down to her feet which were bare and placed on the world. Mother had her arms open in a sign of welcome and in her right hand was a long holy rosary, white with light. May Jesus Christ be praised.

My dear children, thank you for having responded to this call of mine. Children, I have been coming among you for some time now, but many of you still do not listen to me and do not open your hearts to the Lord. My children, the Lord has an immense heart and there is room for each one of you; you only have to want it, you have to want to be part of God’s heart and make room for Him in yours. Children, the Lord God loves you with an infinite love; He asks you for love, He asks to enter in order to be part of your lives; He does not oblige you to love Him, but He asks you for love, He asks you to love Him. My children, open your hearts to the Lord, let Him enter into you so as to fill you with love.

Children, the Lord is a marvellous painter, and for each of you he has designated a picture, a path, but you often dirty that portrait, my children, you muddy that path with your sins, with your shortcomings. But do not be afraid, my children: with a good confession that cleans and polishes, like wiping with a sponge, your painting can shine again. Walk the path of your lives with the Lord: make him present in your life.

My beloved children, I still ask you for much prayer, particularly for my beloved Church and above all for the local Church. Pray, children, pray. Now I give you my holy blessing. Thank you for having hastened to me.