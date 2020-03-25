Consecrate Yourself and Your Family to the Mother of God

Since the Virgin Mary walked on Earth and held and comforted the Baby Jesus beneath her mantle, the faithful, Mary’s children have also found a safe refuge in the arms and heart of Mary.

In these tumultuous times, when the uncertainties of life can pull us suddenly into unknown waters and undertows can leave us flailing spiritually and physically, Mary is calling out to us like never before. She is pleading with us to come to her, to find refuge in her heart and under her mantle, to heed her messages from heaven, and to consecrate ourselves and our families to her Immaculate Heart so that she might guide us safely home—to her Son.

St. Pope John Paul II said that his consecration to Mary was, “a decisive turning point in my life.” St. Louis De Montfort confirmed the power of Marian consecration in a dramatic manner in his True Devotion to Mary:

The more the Holy Ghost finds Mary, His dear and inseparable spouse, in any soul, the more active and mighty He becomes in producing Jesus Christ in that soul, and that soul in Jesus Christ. (#20)

To one of the mystics featured on this site, Mrs. Janie Garza, a visionary and locutionist with the visible stigmata, St. Joseph said:

Every family must consecrate themselves to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to my intercession and protection, that We may lead you closer to God. We will prepare you for the things to come. Live as children of the Lord, and you will live through all these troubled times. . .

To the locutionist priest, , founder of the Marian Movement of Priests, Our Lady said:

Through this movement, I am calling all my children to consecrate themselves to my heart.

