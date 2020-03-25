Practices and Promises of the Flame of Love

In the troubling times in which we live, Jesus and His Mother, through recent movements in heaven and in the Church, are laying extraordinary graces in our laps for our disposal. One such movement is “The Flame of Love of the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” a new name given to that immense and eternal love that Mary has for all her children. The movement’s foundation is the diary of Hungarian mystic , titled, The Flame of Love of the Immaculate Heart of Mary: The Spiritual Diary, in which Jesus and Mary teach Elizabeth and the faithful the divine art of suffering for the salvation of souls. Tasks are assigned for each day of the week, involving prayer, fasting, and night vigils. Beautiful promises are attached to them, laced with special graces for priests and the souls in purgatory. In their messages to Elizabeth, Jesus and Mary say that “The Flame of Love of the Immaculate Heart of Mary” is “the greatest grace given to mankind since the Incarnation.” And in the not-so-distant future, her flame will engulf the entire world.

Spiritual Practices and Promises for Each Day of the Week

Mondays

Jesus said:

On Monday, pray for the Holy Souls [in purgatory], offering a strict fast [of bread and water], and prayer during the night.1 Each time you fast, you will free a priest’s soul from purgatory. Whoever practices this fast will themselves be freed within eight days after their death.

If priests observe this Monday fast, in all the Holy Masses that they celebrate that week, at the moment of Consecration, they will free innumerable souls from purgatory. (Elizabeth asked how many were meant by innumerable. The Lord responded, “So many that it cannot be expressed in human numbers.”)

Consecrated souls and the faithful who keep the Monday fast will free a multitude of souls each time they receive Communion that week.

Regarding what kind of fast Jesus is asking for, Elizabeth wrote:

Our Lady explained the fast. We can eat abundant bread with salt. We can take vitamins, medicines, and what we need for health. We can drink abundant water. We should not eat to enjoy. Whoever keeps the fast should do so until at least 6:00 PM. In this case [if they stop at 6], they should recite five decades of the Rosary for holy souls.

Tuesdays

On Tuesday, make spiritual communions for each member of the family. Offer each person, one by one, to Our Dear Mother. She will take them under her protection. Offer night prayer for them. . . You must be responsible for your family, leading them to Me, each in his own particular way. Ask for My graces on their behalf unceasingly.

St. Thomas Aquinas called spiritual communions “an ardent desire to receive Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament and in lovingly embracing Him as if we had actually received Him.” The following prayer was composed by St. Alphonsus Liguori in the 18th century and is a beautiful prayer of spiritual communion, which can be adapted like this for each member of your family:

My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire that _________ receive You into [his] soul. Since [he] cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into [his] heart. [Have him] embrace You as if You had already come, and unite [him] wholly to You. Never permit [him] to be separated from You. Amen.

Wednesdays

On Wednesday, pray for priestly vocations. Many young men have these desires, but they do not meet anyone to help them to gain the goal. Your night vigil will gain abundant graces. . . Ask Me for many young men with a fervent heart. You will get as many as requested because the desire lies in the soul of many young men, but there is no one helping them to realize their goal. Do not be overwhelmed. Through the prayers of the night vigil, you can obtain abundant graces for them.

Regarding Night Vigils:

Elizabeth Kindelmann responded to this request of night vigils by saying, “Lord, I usually sleep deeply. What if I cannot wake up to keep watch?”

Our Lord responded:

If there’s anything too difficult for you, confidently tell Our Mother. She also spent many nights in prayer vigils.

Another time, Elizabeth stated, “The night vigil was very difficult. To rise from sleep cost me much. I asked the Blessed Virgin, “My Mother, wake me up. When my guardian angel wakes me, it is not effective.”

Mary pleaded with Elizabeth:

Listen to me, I beg you, do not let your mind be distracted during the night vigil, as it is an extremely useful exercise for the soul, elevating it to God. Make the required physical effort. I also did many vigils myself. I was the one who stayed up nights while Jesus was a little baby. Saint Joseph worked very hard so we would have enough to live on. You should also be doing it that way.

Thursdays and Fridays

Mary said:

On Thursday and Friday, offer a very special reparation to my Divine Son. This will be an hour for the family to make reparation. Begin this hour with a spiritual reading followed by the Rosary or other prayers in an atmosphere of recollection and fervor.

Let there be at least two or three because my Divine Son is present where two or three are gathered. Start by making the Sign of the Cross five times, offering yourselves to the Eternal Father through the wounds of my Divine Son. Do the same at the conclusion. Sign yourselves this way when you get up and when you go to bed and during the day. This will bring you closer to the Eternal Father through my Divine Son filling your heart with graces.

My Flame of Love extends to the souls in purgatory. “If a family keeps a holy hour on Thursday or Friday, if someone in that family dies, the person will be freed from Purgatory after one day of the fast kept by a family member.”

Fridays

On Friday, with all the love of your heart, immerse yourself in My sorrowful Passion. When you arise in the morning, recall what was awaiting Me the entire day after the terrible torments of that night. While at work, contemplate the Way of the Cross and consider that I did not have any moment of rest. Totally exhausted, I was forced to climb the mount of Calvary. There is much to contemplate. I went to the limit, and I tell you, you cannot go to excess in doing something for Me.

Saturdays

On Saturday, venerate Our Mother in a special way with a very particular tenderness. As you are well aware, she is the Mother of all graces. Wish that she be venerated on Earth as she is venerated in heaven by the multitude of angels and saints. Seek for agonizing priests the grace of a holy death. . . Priestly souls will intercede for you, and the Most Holy Virgin will be waiting for your soul at the hour of death. Offer the night vigil for this intention also.

On July 9, 1962, Our Lady said,

These night vigils will save the souls of the dying and must be organized in every parish so someone is praying every moment. This is the instrument I place in your hands. Use it to blind Satan and to save the souls of the dying from eternal condemnation.

Sundays

For Sunday, no specific directions were given.

New and Powerful Prayers that Blind Satan

The Unity Prayer

Jesus said:

I made this prayer completely my own. . . This prayer is an instrument in your hands. By collaborating with Me, Satan will be blinded by it; and because of his blindness, souls will not be led into sin.

May our feet journey together.

May our hands gather in unity.

May our hearts beat in unison.

May our souls be in harmony.

May our thoughts be as one.

May our ears listen to the silence together.

May our glances profoundly penetrate each other.

May our lips pray together to gain mercy from the Eternal Father.

On August 1st, 1962, three months after Our Lord introduced the Unity Prayer, Our Lady said to Elizabeth:

Now, Satan has been blinded for some hours and has ceased dominating souls. Lust is the sin making so many victims. Because Satan is now powerless and blind, the evil spirits are set and inert, as if they have fallen into lethargy. They do not understand what is happening. Satan has stopped giving them orders. Consequently, souls are freed from the domination of the evil one and are making sound resolutions. Once those millions of souls emerge from this event, they will be much stronger in their resolve to stay firm.

The Flame of Love Prayer

Elizabeth Kindelmann wrote:

I am going to record what the Blessed Virgin told me in [October of] this year, 1962. I kept it inside for a long time without daring to write it down. It is a petition of the Blessed Virgin: ‘When you say the prayer that honors me, the Hail Mary, include this petition in the following manner:

Hail Mary, full of grace . . . pray for us sinners,

spread the effect of grace of thy Flame of Love over all of humanity,

now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

The bishop asked Elizabeth: “Why should the very old Hail Mary be recited differently?”

On February 2, 1982, Our Lord explained, ‘Because of the Holy Virgin’s efficacious pleas, the Most Blessed Trinity granted the outpouring of the Flame of Love. For her sake, you must place this prayer in the Hail Mary so that, by its effect, humanity is converted.’

Our Lady also said, ‘I want to awaken humanity by this petition. This is not a new formula but a constant supplication. If at any moment, someone prays three Hail Mary’s in my honor, while referring to the Flame of Love, they will free a soul from purgatory. During November, one Hail Mary will free ten souls.’

Go to Confession Regularly

To prepare for Mass, our Lord asked us to go to Confession regularly. He said,

When a father buys his son a new suit, he wants the son to be careful with the suit. At Baptism, my heavenly Father gave everyone the beautiful suit of sanctifying grace, but they do not take care of it.

I instituted the sacrament of Confession, but they do not use it. I suffered indescribable torments on the cross and hid myself within a Host like a child wrapped in swaddling clothes. They must be careful when I enter their hearts that I do not find clothing that is torn and dirty.

. . . I have filled some souls with precious treasures. If they used the Sacrament of Penance to polish these treasures, they would shine again. But they have no interest and are distracted by the world’s glitter. . .

I will have to raise a severe hand against them as their Judge.

Attend Mass, Including Daily Mass

Mary said:

If you attend Holy Mass while under no obligation to do so and you are in a state of grace before God, during that time, I will pour out the Flame of Love of my heart and blind Satan. My graces will flow abundantly to the souls for whom you offer the Holy Mass. . . Participation in the Holy Mass is what helps the most to blind Satan.

Visit the Blessed Sacrament

She also said:

Whenever someone does adoration in a spirit of atonement or visits the Blessed Sacrament, as long as it lasts, Satan loses his dominion on the parish souls. Blinded, he ceases to reign on souls.

Offer Up Your Daily Chores

Even our daily chores can blind Satan. Our Lady said:

Throughout the day, you should offer me your daily chores for the glory of God. Such offerings, made in a state of grace, also contribute to blinding Satan.

