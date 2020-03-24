Dr. Ralph Martin – Darkness to Glory

Prophetic word to Dr. Ralph Martin in St. Peter’s Square in the presence of Pope Paul VI, Pentecost Monday, 1975 known as “The Prophecy at Rome”:

Because I love you, I want to show you what I am doing in the world today. I want to prepare you for what is to come. Days of darkness are coming on the world, days of tribulation… Buildings that are now standing will not be standing. Supports that are there for my people now will not be there. I want you to be prepared, my people, to know only me and to cleave to me and to have me in a way deeper than ever before. I will lead you into the desert… I will strip you of everything that you are depending on now, so you depend just on me. A time of darkness is coming on the world, but a time of glory is coming for my Church, a time of glory is coming for my people. I will pour out on you all the gifts of my Spirit. I will prepare you for spiritual combat; I will prepare you for a time of evangelism that the world has never seen…. And when you have nothing but me, you will have everything: land, fields, homes, and brothers and sisters and love and joy and peace more than ever before. Be ready, my people, I want to prepare you…

In December of 2011, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Dr. Ralph Martin as a Consultor to the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization. In 2012 Dr. Martin was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as an “expert” for the World Synod of Bishops on the New Evangelization. He is engaged actively in Catholic evangelization through the non-profit organization Renewal Ministries, of which he is president. Dr. Martin has long been considered by many a prophetic voice in the Church, not as a seer in the “classic” sense, but as operating in the charism of prophecy (cf. 1 Cor 12:10). Among his more prophetic works are The Catholic Church at the End of an Age and his booklet The Final Confrontation (not to be confused with Mark Mallett’s book of the same title).