Edson – Soon, Great Trials

Our Lady Queen of the Rosary and of Peace to on November 29th, 2020:

Peace, my beloved children, peace! My children, I your Mother come from heaven to fill your hearts and your lives with God’s love and peace. I ask you to intercede intensely for the conversion and salvation of souls. Many of my children are spiritually blind, leading other blind people to the abyss of perdition.

The world is without faith and without light because it no longer does the Lord’s will, has abandoned Him, and insults him every day with terrible sins. My children, there are terrible sins upon terrible sins. The Divine Chalice has long been overflowing upon the world, and now the Angels of Heaven, by Divine order, are prepared for the greater punishments through which humanity will have to pass very soon.

Pray much in order to stand firm. Pray that you would not lose your faith, but that you might witness to it before to all men with courage and authority. God is with you. He never abandons you. Trust in his divine love and His most holy assistance.

I am here to place you one by one within my Immaculate Heart. Within my maternal Heart, my enemy will never be able to touch you or do you any harm. Consecrate yourselves every day to my Heart and you will overcome the devil, his temptations and snares.

When the Blessed Mother said these words, her Immaculate Heart appeared on her chest, all radiant, spreading luminous rays over all of us. It was beautiful to see her maternal Heart all luminous today.

Thank you for your presence. Thank you for being here to hear my appeal that I am making to you once more. Return to your homes with God’s peace. I bless you all: in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen!

Today, before leaving, she gave a special blessing to the town of Manacapuru.

On November 28th, 2020:

Peace, my beloved children, peace! My children, I your Mother come from heaven to ask you for intense prayers for peace that is threatened because of proud and corrupt men, who — full of hatred and the darkness of Satan — wish to cause great pain to many of my children in a terrible way .

Accept the gift of prayer and of God’s grace in your lives, so that you might be those who, united to my Immaculate Heart, plead the Sacred Heart of my Son Jesus for the world’s conversion and salvation, offering yourselves to the Lord for the salvation of souls. Pray much, my children, pray, because the most difficult times will come soon, and happy will be all those who heard my appeals and obeyed God’s call. But woe to the disobedient, those who have remained deaf and who returned to the world’s deceptions, wasting time for conversion: there will be great weeping and gnashing of teeth.

This is the appeal that I make today to all humanity: convert — God is the only Lord of Heaven and Earth and there is no other. There is no other truth or other teaching, only what my Son Jesus left to you in his Holy Church, which is the Catholic Church. Convert, O people of hardened heart, blind and difficult. This is the hour! I bless you all: in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen!

During the apparition, Our Holy Mother showed me a great explosion, caused by evil men used by Satan. Let us pray, pray, pray!… Great suffering will come soon and we must intercede for the good of the world and for peace.