Eduardo – My Prophecies Are Being Fulfilled

Our Lady Rosa Mystica to Eduardo Ferreira in São José dos Pinhais, Brazil on April 13th, 2021:

Dear children, Peace. I invite you to pray the Rosary for peace. I invite you to pray for those who do not yet know God and who refuse to accept his will. My children, on this day of prayer, I your Heavenly Mother gather in my hands the prayers of all who have devotedly prayed the Trezena [Thirteen-day prayer] that has so often been requested in these apparitions. My children, it is necessary to pray. With your prayers, your adversary is imprisoned. Little children, it is time to give testimony to the Love of God. On this Marian day, I also invite you to pray for young people. Pray as families. Pray also for my favored sons [priests]. I am Mary Rosa Mystica, Queen of Peace. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

On April 12th, 2021:

Peace! On this day I invite you to be witnesses to the Gospel of the Lord. I have come to São José dos Pinhais to encourage you and tell you that my prophecies are being fulfilled every day, with the great sign approaching that will be seen in Medjugorje. Trust in my protection. Every day the number of my children turning away from the Lord’s path is increasing. Return quickly to the Lord. Work in defense of the Church. I am the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.