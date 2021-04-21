Pedro – The Shadows of Paganism

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on

Dear children, I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight. You are heading towards a future of great spiritual darkness. The shadows of paganism will spread everywhere and many of the consecrated will go in the direction of false doctrines. Behold, the times that I foretold in the past have come. Pray. Only through the power of prayer can you attain victory. Return to Jesus: He loves you and awaits you with open arms. When you feel weak, seek strength in the Eucharist. Also accept My Appeals, because I want to lead you to holiness. Onward in defense of the truth. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

