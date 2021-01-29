Eduardo – Reconcile With Your Neighbour

Our Lady Rosa Mystica, Queen of Peace to on January 12th, 2021:

Beloved son, peace. I invite you to pray the Rosary not only for families, but for all humanity. Pray, pray for those who persecute you. Go and reconcile with your neighbor. Forgive. You know that I forgive easily. Pray for those who fight the Church of My Son Jesus. I invite you to prayer and inner silence. Evil has entered many hearts. Hurts and unforgiveness give the devil an opening so that he can enter your little hearts. Confess frequently. I love you. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.

(Matthew 5:9)