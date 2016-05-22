Gladys Quiroga – Hanging By a Thread

Our Lady to Gladys Herminia Quiroga of Argentina:

Two-thirds of the world is lost and the other part must pray and make reparation for the Lord to take pity. The devil wants to have full domination over the earth. He wants to destroy. The earth is in great danger… At these moments all humanity is hanging by a thread. If the thread breaks, many will be those who do not reach salvation… Hurry because time is running out; there will be no room for those who delay in coming!… The weapon that has the greatest influence on evil is to say the Rosary… —approved on May 22nd, 2016 by Bishop Hector Sabatino Cardelli