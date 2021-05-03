Jennifer – Where Are My Priests?

Our Lord to on April 26th, 2021:

My child, I say to My children, you are each a vessel of history. The very artery of which My blood flows to and from My Most Sacred Heart. I weep, My children; I weep for this lost and fractured world that has surrendered to the enemy. Darkness is covering this earth, for the chambers of hell are emptying out upon this earth. Love is lost in the midst of this darkness and many are turning on their neighbor. I say to My Faithful to remain strong and vigilant in the truth, for those who walk with pride and haughty hearts because they have evaded justice in this life will find it in the next, for their time of mercy has expired. Woe to those who have harmed My Little Ones. Woe to those who seek to render death when I Am the author of life and death. Where are My Chosen Sons? Where are My Priests to guide My Children in the truth? Where are My Priests to tell the world that the road to hell is becoming grid-locked with souls who have fallen into satan’s trap? I am being held prisoner from My People while the voice of the enemy echoes through the walls of My Church. How many have marked themselves with the blood of the innocent out of fear? How many have surrendered their faith and trust in Me for the false science of man instead of the creator of the world, for I Am Jesus. Where does your faith reside?

I tell you this, that when you see the remnants of My Church scattered throughout the world, be at peace because victory is coming, and the hour of My return is on the horizon. Now go forth, for I Am Jesus, and be at peace, for My Mercy and Justice will prevail.