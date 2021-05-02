HIS army division was to liberate the last of the three concentration camps in Germany.

Charles J. Palmeri was serving with the United States Rainbow Division when a couple of sergeants, who had already been to Dachau, told him what they saw there. But he replied, “This couldn’t happen. Nobody would do that.” The next day, April 29th, 1945, his division entered the camp.

The first thing we saw were about 30 railroad cars just loaded with dead bodies… Then, we got into the camp, and there were bodies piled, naked bodies—men and women and even some children… What disturbed me more than the dead—and the dead did bother me, obviously—were the people who were still alive, wandering around and traumatized… They could hardly walk, and their legs were thinner than rails. —Columbia magazine, May 2020, p. 27

Three years before, a foreign Jew known as Moishe the Beadle, was ordered to leave his town of Sighet. Rounded up by Hungarian police into cattle cars, they were taken across the border into Poland. Suddenly, the train stopped…

